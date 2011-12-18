Ladies Bowling: Kannwischer knocks ‘em down, bags BOTW

Sunday night the Brick Laying Babes took on the Odd Balls. In game one, Laura Marcello marked in the first five frames, bowled 13 pins over average and led her team to a 23-point win.

In the second game, the two representatives for the Odd Balls, Lee Oliver and Kelly Michalak, both bowled over average (Lee, 23 pins and Kelly, 29 pins). That gave them a 69-point win as well as high game and total wood.

Traci Kannwischer, who bowled 21 pins over average in game two, really came alive in game three. She had only one open frame, bowled a 174 and was 56 pins over average. While leading her team to victory, she had the high handicap series of the week — 596 — and was 77 pins over average for the night. This gave her Bowler of the Week honors. It also puts her in second place for the year for high game over average and high series over average.

Brick Laying Babes 6-Odd Balls 5.

On Monday the match-up was the Rockettes versus Spares R Us. In game one, Amber Wilson (21 over) and Tammy Moore (16 over) led Spares R Us to a nice 46-pin win.

In game two, the Rockettes came alive. Ashley Knight was 6 over average, Corrine Mitchell was 39 over and Tracy McCarthy 9 over, giving their team a 37-point win.

In the rubber match, Ellie Labrozzi of Spares R Us had a nice 178 game but that wasn’t enough to hold off the Rockettes. Ashley was 20 over, Corrine 27 over and Amber Anglin 12 over, giving them a 17-pin win and 8 points for the night.

The Guttersnipes bowled the Fabulous 5 on Tuesday. Game one didn’t have too much coloring. Betty Kontje and Audrey Marshall of the Fab 5 both bowled over average and the Fab 5 coasted to an easy 48-pin win.

Game two had a little more coloring with Essie Simovich rolling a 153 and Jackie Brewer picking up the 5-10 split and a 143 for the Fab 5. But Sue Warner had only one open frame (in the 10th), scored a 196 and the Snipes squeaked out a 3-point win.

Audrey led the way in game three. She was 35 pins over average, rolling a 142. This helped the Fab 5 to an easy win. Guttersnipes, 3-Fabulous 5, 8.

Week 11 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 81 29

Spares R Us 74 36

Fabulous Five 48 51

Guttersnipes 46 53

Odd Balls 46 53

Paint by Numbers 42 57

Rockettes 26 84