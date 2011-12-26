Ladies Bowling: French takes home honors for second time

Week 12 started out with an exciting game one. The Rockettes had only two bowlers, Fay Rodriguez and Tracy McCarthy. But Fay started off strong, bowling 30 pins over average. Unfortunately, with only two bowlers you lose 5 points for each bowler not there. The Fab Five bowled almost exactly their averages and squeaked out a 1-pin win.

In game two, Essie Simovich of the Fab Five was 28 pins over average, bowling a nice 168 and leading her team to a 29-pin win.

Game three was another really close 1-pin game. This time Fay (11 over average) had some help from Tracy (23 over) and the Rockettes got the 1-pin win.

Since the Fab Five won the middle game, they had total wood for the night but the Rockettes 1-pin win in game three was also high game for the night. So, Rockettes 4, Fab Five 7.

Night two of bowling also featured some close games. The Odd Balls were taking on Spares R Us. In game one, Amber Wilson and Gretel French of Spares R Us were 15 and 18 over average respectively and that was enough to give them a “lucky” 13-point win.

In game two, Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert and Lee Oliver of the Odd Balls stepped up their game, going 11 and 34 over average for a 39-point win.

Game three had a lot of “chop, chop, chop,” according to Ellie Labrozzi. But again, Amber’s (15 over) and Gretel’s (10 over) scores gave Spares R Us a 6-point win.

Gretel had a 562 series with handicap and was 43 pins over average for the night, earning Bowler of the Week honors — again.

Spares R Us 6, Odd Balls 5.

On Tuesday, my Guttersnipes played Paint by Numbers. In game one, Pam Jackson of the PBNs lead the way with a 162, 18 pins over average. This helped give her team a 19-pin win. For the Snipes, Jan Warner picked up the 3-7-10 split and Cathy Driscoll the 5-10 split.

In game two, the Snipes’ Cathy perked it up, going 23 pins over average and leading us to a 28-point win.

Pam was back in action in game 3, going 14 over average, and with some help from Linda Springer (13 over) and Mary Kanarvogel (14 over), they beat my Snipes by 4.

Paint by Numbers 8, Guttersnipes 3.

Week 12 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 81 29

Spares R Us 80 41

Fabulous Five 55 55

Odd Balls 51 59

Paint by Numbers 50 60

Guttersnipes 49 61

Rockettes 30 91