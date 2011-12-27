The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the August 8 and 22 sessions of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for both sessions. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court.

There has been a backlog of adjudicated cases; these reports are now caught up and will appear in sequence in future issues of the Reporter.

AUGUST 8

Kenneth R. Allen of Peconic was fined $100 for a parking ticket, reduced from a seatbelt violation.

William P. Bowman of Port Jefferson was fined $75 plus a $55 state surcharge for a taillight violation.

Christopher P. Calvanase of Plantsville, Connecticut was fined $50 for a navigation violation — exceeding a 90db noise limit.

A turn signal violation against Peter M. Carlino of Reading, Pennsylvania was reduced to an equipment violation and he was fined $100 plus $55.

Norijka Y. Farreras of New York City was fined $75 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate.

A speeding charge against Antonello Fresa of Shelter Island was reduced from 45 mph in a 35-mph zone to 40 mph. He was fined $100 plus $85. A charge of driving with a suspended registration was dismissed on proof.

J. Heiberger-Jacobsen of New York City was fined $100 for not providing a personal flotation device for a child under 12 on board.

Jonatan Nadav of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania was fined $100 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

A speeding charge against Edward H. King of Manhasset was reduced from 43 mph in a 25-mph zone to 30 mph and he was fined $100 plus $85.

Nancy H. McCarthy of New York City was fined $75 plus $85 for a turn signal violation.

Aidan R. Poleshuk of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $125 for possession of marijuana.

A turn signal violation against Carol M. Robbins was reduced to a parking ticket and she was fined $100.

Brad A. Sheryll of Cutchogue and Kayhan Som of West Islip were each fined $100 for not providing a personal flotation device for a child under the age of 12 on board.

A cellphone violation against Michael S. Tehan of Shelter Island was reduced to a parking ticket and he was fined $100. A seatbelt violation was dismissed.

A stop sign violation against Hans A. Vannes of Croton-on-Hudson was reduced to an equipment violation and he was fined $100 plus $55.

A charge of driving with imprudent speed against Alec E. Walter of Shelter Island was changed to speeding, 45 mph in a 40-mph zone, and he was fined $100 plus $85.

Four cases were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court.

Sixteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — 11 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, four at the court’s request and one by mutual consent.

AUGUST 22

Joshua M. Algaze of Jericho was fined $250 plus a state surcharge of $85 for speeding — 46 mph in a 25-mph zone.

A cellphone violation against Christopher C. Bickford of West Palm Beach, Florida was reduced to a parking ticket and he was fined $75.

Joanna L. Burlingame of Woodbury was fined $50 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Kirk T. Edwards of San Diego, California was fined $75 plus $85 for driving without an inspection certificate. An insurance violation and driving with a suspended registration were dismissed.

David Egidio of Southold was fined $45 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Reinout A. Goedvolk of New York City was fined $150 for towing a skier without a personal flotation device.

Lisabeth M. Harris of Oyster Bay was fined $100 plus $85 for a cellphone violation.

Dennis M. Lucenti of Mastic Beach was fined $750 plus $400 for driving while intoxicated, reduced from aggravated DWI. He received three years probation, a six-month license revocation and one year required ignition interlock device. Mr. Lucenti was also fined $150 plus $85 for speeding — 65 mph in a 40-mph zone. Turn signal and stop sign violations, two counts of failure to keep to the right, a speeding charge (65 mph in a 35 mph-zone), and a charge of possession of marijuana were covered under the plea.

Jose M. Maldonado of Greenport was fined $200 plus $85 for unlicensed driving. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

Audrey R. Marshall of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus $85 for a right of way violation.

Kayla J. McComb of Newport Beach, California was fined $25 plus $85 for a seatbelt violation.

Joseph Munafo of Peconic was fined $75 for a parking ticket, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Walter M. Norkin of New York City was fined $75 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Megan S. Odabash of Demarest, New Jersey was fined $400 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from DWI. She received a 90-day license suspension. A charge of failure to keep to the right was covered under the plea.

Steven W. Paddon of New York City was fined $75 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Franklyn A. Portillo of Bridgeport, Washington was fined $40 plus $85 for unlicensed driving, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Brian A. Roth of New York City was fined $100 for a parking ticket, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Alexander S. Rubin of New York City was fined $50 plus $85 for a vessel registration violation.

Robert J. Ruttenberg of Shelter Island was fined $150 for nautical speeding — over 5 mph within 100 feet of the shore.

Laurene H. Silvani of Shelter Island was fined $75 for a parking ticket, reduced from a cellphone violation.

The following charges against Ryan P. Vansteen of Lake Grove were dismissed to a grand jury indictment: DWI and turning, lane and seatbelt violations, and charges of failure to keep to the right and having an open alcohol container in the vehicle.

Nancy M. Vella of New York City was fined $100 for a parking ticket, reduced from a stop sign violation.

Daniel A. Weiss of Westport, CT was fined $75 for a parking ticket, reduced from a cellphone violation.

Ten defendants failed to appear in court. Twelve cases were adjourned until later dates — 10 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and two at the court’s request.