The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the July 11 and 25 sessions of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. There has been a backlog of adjudicated cases in Justice Court. They will be reported as they are made available by the court.

Both Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were on the bench for the July 11 session of Justice Court; Judge Westervelt presided at the July 25 session.

July 11 session

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Sean M. Blakeslee of Bellport was fined $300 plus a $260 state surcharge for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He completed 70 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension. Charges of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and operating a vehicle on a beach without a permit were dismissed as covered.

Maximilien B. Cohen of New York City was fined $25 plus $85 for a nautical registration violation.

Yeri Esquivel-Reyes of Shelter Island was fined $1,000 plus $400 for aggravated DWI. He received a one-year conditional discharge and a one-year ignition interlock. His license was revoked for one year. Charges of turn signal and lane violations and driving without a license were dismissed as covered.

Manuel A. Montalvo of Shelter Island was fined $100 plus $85 for unlicensed driving.

Alexander S. Peacock of New York City was fined $25 plus $85 for a stop sign violation and the same amount for a turn signal violation.

The case against Tucker A. Ruiz of Shelter Island was dismissed to a plea in Suffolk County Court. Mr. Ruiz was charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree, 29 counts of criminal possession of stolen property and 29 counts of petit larceny.

Two individuals were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court. Thirteen cases were adjourned until later dates — 12 at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one at the court’s request.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Five cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar at the request of the defendants or their lawyers.

July 25 session

JUDGE WESTERVELT

Jose M. Alvizures of Greenport was fined $100 plus $85 for driving without a license.

Matthew L. Biedron of Warren, Vermont was fined $90 plus $85 for speeding — 50 mph in a 30-mph zone.

Elizabeth A. Bishop of Shelter Island was fined $25 plus $85 for a stop sign violation.

Kerri L. Bona of Farmingville was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from speeding (41 mph in a 25-mph zone). She completed 14 hours of community service.

Bruno S. Chafe of Great Neck was fined $100 for an ABC violation.

Jonathan S. Foster of East Hampton was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days. Charges of failure to keep to the right and lane and taillight violations were dismissed as covered.

A speeding charge (41 mph in a 25-mph zone) against Eliso Papaladze of Bronxville was reduced to a failure to signal and he was fined $50 plus $85.

Gary F. Quirke of Brooklyn was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from DWI. His license was suspended for 90 days. A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd was reduced to driving without a license and Mr. Quirke was fined $100 plus $85. A charge of driving with a restricted license was dismissed as covered.

Burton D. White of Hopkinton, Massachusetts was fined $90 plus $85 for speeding — 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Andrew Zoitas of Roslyn was fined $50 for navigational noise, reduced from speeding over 5 mph.

Franklin G. Bermeo of East Hampton and Santiago A. Hernandez of Wainscott were each fined $25 for driving vehicles on the beach.

John M. King of Manhasset was fined $50 for waterskiing less than 300 feet from the shoreline.

Myron C. McLellan of New Castle, Maine was fined $50 for operating a motor boat near a swim area.

Joseph Napolitano of Shelter Island was fined $30 for parking in the wrong direction.

Two individuals were cited as scofflaws for failure to appear in court. Eleven cases were adjourned to later dates on the court’s calendar — nine at the request of the defendants or their attorneys, one by mutual consent and one at the people’s request.