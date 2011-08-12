Judges pick top Science Fair entries

Cheers from the crowded bleachers greeted Friday night’s awards ceremony at the 47th annual Shelter Island School Science Fair in the school gym.

When the doors opened at 6:30 p.m., the public — families, supporters and fellow students — swarmed in to view the 47 projects developed by 7th and 8th graders in the Junior Division and 9th graders in the Senior Division.

During the day, more than 16 judges, drawn from area schools and research facilities, including Plum Island and Brookhaven National laboratories, had visited each exhibit and interviewed the students about their projects.

Junior entrants looked for answers to a number of questions, including how run-off affects brown tide, what common household object shines tarnished silver the best, and whether prettier packaging leads to healthier eating, while the senior competitors considered the levels of saturated fat in different cooking oils, the effects of carbonated beverages on meat and the business of predicting hurricanes.

At 7 p.m., Sharon Gibbs, Science Fair coordinator and middle school science teacher, opened the awards ceremony, crediting the success of the fair to “the entire school community working together.” To an enthusiastic and vocal response from the bleachers, she announced the blue ribbon winners and medalists in both divisions. The awards were presented to each winner by Ms. Gibbs’ Science Department colleague, Dan Williams. Ms. Gibbs saved the Best of Fair honors until last. Plaques for these two top awards went to seventh grader Evi Saunders in the Junior Division for her project, “Who Has the Sharpest Skills of Observation?” and to the Senior Division’s Thomas Card for “Mulch Madness.”

OTHER WINNERS

These Junior Division students and their projects were selected as medalists: Amelia Mulligan (Skurf This), Colibri Lopez (The Light in the Dark), Julia Labrozzi (How Does Runoff Affect Brown Tide), and the team of William Garrison, Kelly Colligan, Elizabeth Dunning, Kenna McCarthy and Maksym Moroz (Stop Lyme Disease).

Taking home blue ribbons for their Junior Division projects were Elizabeth Larsen, Thomas Lenzer, Sophia Strauss, Olivia Yeaman, William Boeklen, Christopher Doyle, Serina Kaasik, Jack Kimmelmann, Peter Kropf and Tristan Wissemann.

Senior Division Medalists were Cameron Clark (The Effect of Light on the Energy of a Fly), Olivia Garrison (The Effectiveness of SPF on Yeast Growth), Nicole Poleshuk (Can You See It?), and Haley Sulahian (Are Humans Related to Neanderthals?).

Blue ribbons were awarded to Sawyer Clark, Liam Cummings, Tiearza Lawrence and Julia Martin.

MORE TO COME

The top projects in each division will be entered in the Long Island Science Congress, where over the years Shelter Island has earned 669 awards and has sent nine participants on from there to compete in the State Science Congress.

In addition to the ribbons, medals and Best of Fair plaques, 28 local businesses and community organizations contributed awards, totaling more than $2,500 in cash, gift certificates and other prizes.

Superintendent Michael Hynes, who said he had seen his share of science fairs, had high praise for the Shelter Island version in his opening remarks, a sentiment shared by the bleacher crowd, which gave him a cheer of his own.



