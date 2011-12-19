Island Arts: ‘Many Worlds,’ a new release, at Amazon

Island composer and pianist Bruce Wolosoff’s recording, “Many Worlds,” has just been released this week and is available at amazon.com. “Bruce Wolosoff integrates romantic, modern classical, jazz and blues music together into an authentic American voice…,” is how Thomas Bohlert of the East Hampton Star described the composer’s work.

“Many Worlds” includes original work for solo piano, including Four Blues, the Shenandoah Variations and Many Worlds.

Digital downloads will be available in a few weeks, Mr. Wolosoff wrote in an email last week.