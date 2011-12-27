Island Arts: Hommert exhibition opens in Uruguay

Island artist Sylvia Hommert will have six of her works in a solo show, “Modular Happiness,” at the Galeria del Paseo in Manantiales, Uruguay opening this Friday, December 23. The link between Ms. Hommert and the gallery is Karen Boltax who has been traveling to Argentina and Uruguay for several years, bringing their artists to her gallery on Shelter Island. “This year I bring a Shelter Island artist to South America,” she wrote in an email this week. She said that the Galeria del Paseo is located in Punta del Este, the “Hamptons of South America” (it is summer there now) and that while “the clientele is mostly Argentinian and Brazilian, there will be a number of Shelter Islanders there this year!”