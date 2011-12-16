Holiday hints for fire safety

On behalf of the Shelter Island Fire Department and Fire Commission, Andy Steinmuller forwarded the following suggestions for Christmas tree safety to the Reporter.

• If a live Christmas tree is used, do not bring it into the house until the day you plan to decorate it.

• Place the tree in a stand that will hold water and keep it filled every day.

• Never place the tree near a source of heat (fireplace, radiator, heating vent) or blocking exits.

• Check all wires, plugs and sockets before they are placed on the tree.

• Never use candles on or near the tree.

• Use non-combustible decorations.

• Remove the tree from the house as soon as possible — before the needles get too dry.

• When using artificial trees, also check the wiring before placing on the tree.

• Place all wrapping paper in a closed trash container as soon as possible.

• Electrical toys for children should be supervised by an adult when being used.

• If lighting decorations are used outdoors, make sure they are for outside lighting.

• Regardless of the season, every family should work out a good fire escape plan. And get smoke detectors.