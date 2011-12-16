Holiday hints for fire safety
On behalf of the Shelter Island Fire Department and Fire Commission, Andy Steinmuller forwarded the following suggestions for Christmas tree safety to the Reporter.
• If a live Christmas tree is used, do not bring it into the house until the day you plan to decorate it.
• Place the tree in a stand that will hold water and keep it filled every day.
• Never place the tree near a source of heat (fireplace, radiator, heating vent) or blocking exits.
• Check all wires, plugs and sockets before they are placed on the tree.
• Never use candles on or near the tree.
• Use non-combustible decorations.
• Remove the tree from the house as soon as possible — before the needles get too dry.
• When using artificial trees, also check the wiring before placing on the tree.
• Place all wrapping paper in a closed trash container as soon as possible.
• Electrical toys for children should be supervised by an adult when being used.
• If lighting decorations are used outdoors, make sure they are for outside lighting.
• Regardless of the season, every family should work out a good fire escape plan. And get smoke detectors.