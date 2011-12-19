Gardening: Poinsettias as holiday decor

Today’s headline has a dual function — it’s not only to tell you what the column is about but is meant to remind you of the spelling of poinsettia, thereby functioning as a pronunciation guide as well. If you decide to ignore that second “i,” the one before the “a,” you should feel free to do so, since almost everybody does, but if you’re a stickler for exactitude…

Poinsettias are actually Euphorbia pulcherrima, a flowering plant indigenous to Central America and Mexico.

The plant was named for Joel Roberts Poinsett, the first United States Minister to Mexico, who brought the flower back to this country in 1825. In Turkey it is called the Atatürk flower. In Mexico, it is found in the wild in deciduous tropical forests at moderate elevations down the entire Pacific coast of Mexico, all the way to Chiapas and Guatemala.

Reports of it growing in the wild in Nicaragua and Costa Rica have yet to be confirmed by botanists. Since it has also been found in dry, hot, elevated forests, this is one unusually versatile plant.

According to Wikipedia, the plant’s association with Christmas began in 16th century Mexico, “where legend tells of a young girl who was too poor to provide a gift for the celebration of Jesus’ birthday. The tale goes that the child was inspired by an angel to gather weeds from the roadside and place them in front of the church altar. Crimson ‘blossoms’ sprouted from the weeds and became beautiful poinsettias.

From the 17th century, Franciscan friars in Mexico included the plants in their Christmas celebrations. The star-shaped leaf pattern is said to symbolize the Star of Bethlehem, and the red color represents the blood sacrifice through the crucifixion of Jesus.” Good grief! I thought it was just because it was red. Like Santa’s suit.

Poinsettias also come in pink and cream and I think those are actually prettier — the red ones always seem a little too red. However, one of the good things about having a wholesale license is the opportunity to see 5,000 poinsettias in one place. At that point, the red ones are quite simply gorgeous, if not literally overwhelming.

Apparently, when poinsettias were left to grow on their own, they looked somewhat weedy. But enter the California Eckes family of Encinitas, who discovered a way to graft two of the best varieties together, thereby producing the fuller, bushier and more compact plant we know today. By keeping their graft method secret, they developed a virtual monopoly on the sale of these holiday plants.

It was the third generation of Eckes, Paul Eckes Jr., who pushed the association here in the United States between the plant and Christmas. He sent free plants to television stations all over America for them to display on air from Thanksgiving to Christmas and appeared frequently on television programs and Christmas specials to promote the plants. Obviously, he succeeded.

If you buy a lot of them, be sure to keep the heat a little lower than usual and mist them often.

You certainly have other options however. Think amaryllis, for example. It’s true the bulbs are expensive, and in pots I think they look awkward, but they can be used as cut flowers easily. In vases, they look quite well, actually splendid, especially if surrounded by greens and/or, better yet, cut paper whites.

And don’t forget Kalanchoes (pronounced with four syllables, emphasis on the first and third — kal an ko ee), a thick-leaved indoor houseplant; it is a succulent and easy to grow, tolerant of missed waterings. It also has tiny red flowers, usually hundreds on a single plant.

Whatever, enjoy! Red is cheerful and the holidays are too!