Gardening: And now, farewell for a while…

And so, today, winter truly begins. All around me, I hear groans and complaints about the cold and especially about the early dark in the late afternoons. I’ve been trying hard to convince my nearest and dearest that they should look upon the darkness as a friend, to think of it, as I do, as “undemanding.” If I were a poet, I’d write an ode to “the undemanding dark.” So far, I’ve won no converts to my viewpoint, but I’m not ready to give up — hence this column. Maybe I’ll succeed with some of you.

For gardeners, there are only three months or so in which no work outside is required and those are December, January and February, and maybe early March. Even in November, we’re usually still closing beds of late bloomers and watering evergreens and have yet to blow the leaves and mulch heavily. We’re still cleaning tools and stowing equipment. In late March, most of us are already into spring cleanup.

So that means if it’s light outside, there’s something we ought to be doing. It’s only during this oncoming stretch of time that we’re truly “off duty.” How welcome that feels! So, my fellow gardeners, relax, make a fire. Sit down in a comfortable chair and put your feet up. Pour yourself a glass of chilled white wine and toast the “undemanding dark.”

Remember that almost immediately after the holidays, the catalogs arrive. We used to have to wait until March for the “spring” arrivals, but now they’re here the first week in January. So we can browse, while sitting still, to our hearts content. And without spending a penny! We can plan new beds, think about last summer, what worked well and what didn’t and why.

And we’ll have time to read some books from other gardeners. If you haven’t visited the garden section in our own library, you absolutely must. It’s one of our main resources, especially if you’re one of those who steadfastly insist on remaining computer illiterate.

And think garden thoughts. I often daydream about writing something really beautiful about being a gardener and of course I never do. Too busy weeding. Or whatever. But I do think about it a lot. Someone suggested to me one day this past year, that it was striking how many references there are to gardens in the Bible. He thought I might do a column about that. He reeled off a number, obviously a better Bible scholar than I am. The only one I remember is the book of Genesis, and he thought it was worth noting that Adam and Eve were created in a garden, as opposed to anywhere else.

I thought a lot about our conversation afterwards. It occurred to me that it was probably because of seeds, that seeds are so special. I may have told you some time in the past about my experience with one of my grandchildren, in second or third grade, I think. I did a lesson for his class about seeds, bringing in a slice of tomato, an ear of corn, a peach, a potato, a grapefruit and I don’t remember what else, but a lot.

I asked each one of them if they could find the seeds. They loved it! That the tiny little things in the tomato were actually seeds for more tomatoes? That the peach pit was the seed for more peaches, the tiny corn kernels were seeds and the potato was actually the seed itself? Knocked their socks off! And the idea, of course, is huge. That every living thing bears its own continuation within itself is at the heart of gardening, that life might be eternal. That’s probably why gardeners, more than other people, are basically the optimists of the world — they know that secret.

So enjoy the coming cold and dark. Be well. Stay warm. I’ve so very much enjoyed spending this time with you. Inshallah, we’ll meet again next spring.

c.galligan@sireporter.com



