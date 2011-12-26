Fun and physics?

The 8th grade’s class trip last month to Disney Word also had its serious, educational side. Shelter Island’s students were part of the Disney Youth Education Series program (Y.E.S), with a focus on Space Mountain and “Disney’s World of Physics: Properties of Motion.” This and other Y.E.S. programs are designed to apply classroom principles to behind the scenes events taking place in the various theme parks. So while the kids had a great time according to all reports, they also mixed fun with physics.