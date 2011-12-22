From the Desk School Superintendent Hynes: Respect for our elders

There are many topics I wanted to write about for the month of December. One topic focused on unplugging ourselves. I mean unplugging ourselves from the bombardment of news, television and other forms of electronic devices such as iPads, iPods and the computer. I also contemplated writing about change, both the change that may happen to us as individuals and the change within an organization. Usually change is hard for many of us, even if the change is for the better. I finally settled on writing a few words about respect, in particular, respect for our elders.

When I was a child, I grew up with my grandmother. She lived with me until I was 16 years old. I had a profound respect for her not only as a person, but also as a person who has seen and experienced a lot throughout her years. Over the years, I’ve noticed a gradual decline of respecting our elders.

Maybe it’s me, but I feel there are too many of us who do not have respect for the knowledge, wisdom and life experiences of those who came before us. I notice it when I read the newspaper (both local and national). I notice it when I’m up-island and at a store. I notice it in restaurants. I am pleased to say, however, I don’t notice it on Shelter Island, or at least I don’t notice it within our school. What I do notice are students working with multiple generations of people who both enjoy each other’s company.

Recently, I saw a student hold a door open for a visitor and then assist them to the Main Office. I also experienced students showing much affection to their elders at our holiday concerts this past week.

In closing, I would like to thank our elders who enhance our lives each and every day. Thanking and assisting those who have experienced life longer than we have, deserve our respect. In other cultures, elders are cherished and placed on a pedestal. This holiday season I would like for us to think about and, if possible, thank our elders.

We may not always agree with them but they are a vital part of our lives, the lives within our family, our school and our community. As Abraham Heschel once shared, “A test of a people is how it behaves toward the old. The affection and care for the old, the incurable and the helpless are the true gold mines of a culture.”

Happy holidays and I look forward to an exciting new year within our school and in our Shelter Island community.