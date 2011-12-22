Food expert at Sylvester Manor

Bennett Konesni welcomed Dr. Joan Gussow, described by the New York Times as “the matriarch of the eat-locally-think-globally food movement,” to Sylvester Manor Educational Farm earlier this month. She toured the Manor House and its community-supported farm with Creative Director Bennett Konesni and Island residents Diane Rossi, Don Devries and Barbara Barnes. Dr. Gussow, author of “This Organic Life: Confessions of a Suburban Homesteader” and “Growing Older: Reflections on Death, Life and Vegetables,” discussed plans for the manor’s expanding Community Supported Agriculture program as well as agricultural education efforts.

Dr. Gussow, Mary Swartz Rose professor emerita and former chair of the Nutrition Education Program at Teachers College, Columbia University, has been active for over 40 years as a food policy expert, serving in numerous private and public organizations. Dr. Gussow plans to return to the manor to further discuss the future of this important site in the history and culture of food.