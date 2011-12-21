Dering Harbor: Business as usual at Village Hall

In a brief meeting last month, Village of Dering Harbor Mayor Tim Hogue updated the board on a number of ongoing projects, and village attorney Joe Prokop discussed the possible advantages of enacting two new local laws — one that would take advantage of a recent LIPA incentive and a second that would hedge the trustees’ bets should they come in with a budget next year in excess of the 2-percent cap mandated by the state.

In his report at the November 19 session, the mayor said the village had paid the first installment to Costello Marine for the work that will begin shortly on the deteriorating Julia Dodd culvert. At some point in that process, the mayor explained, the road will need to be closed to traffic, probably for about a week.

The board will hold its December meeting on Saturday, December 17.

The village received some good news/bad news from the county health department, the mayor announced. While the report on the village’s water quality was generally positive, the county is recommending some expensive repairs and improvements, among them cleaning the interior and exterior of the village water tank. The department also continues to push for a village generator, which is currently under the board’s consideration. At the present time, the village has the loan of the Shelter Island Fire Department’s back-up generator on an as-needed, emergency basis.

LOCAL LAWS

Mr. Prokop reported that some villages have passed local laws that would permit their boards to pass budgets that exceeded the state’s 2-percent cap. Whether that is a likely scenario for the village or not, it is a precaution better taken now, Mr. Prokop said, than in the midst of budget preparation. He will bring some sample wording for the legislation to the December meeting for discussion and will also do additional research into possible exemptions from the 2-percent cap.

Some municipalities are also taking advantage of a LIPA incentive to promote the use of solar energy by passing a local law that would provide for a “fast track” for homeowners putting solar panels in place. The village would pay $1,000 to be a part of the program and would receive a $5,000 rebate for its efforts.

A question was raised about three proposed Dering Harbor local laws regarding hazardous building conditions, public nuisances and navigation and surface water use. These were being worked on and refined following a public hearing in mid-September and had been put on the back burner temporarily, Mr. Hogue said.

Mr. Prokop noted that, given the time that has elapsed since the initial hearing, there will probably need to be new hearings conducted on all three.

OTHER BUSINESS

The mayor also reported:

• As a result of the November 19 tally of absentee ballots, incumbent Jim Dougherty will keep his position as supervisor for another two-year term. Other election results and the outcome of the proposition on council terms of office appear to remain the same as initially reported by machine ballot.

• A hearing will be held on the proposed legislation governing construction on the Ram Island causeways on December 2 at 5:05 p.m. in Town Hall. The moratorium on causeway building, the mayor noted, expires on December 31.

• The next meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 10 a.m. in Village Hall.



