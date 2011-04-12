Clark's Olympic battle starts Dec. 12 in Perth, Australia

Will Amanda Clark make the U.S. Olympic sailing team? The answer won’t be known until later this month.

Shelter Island’s 2008 sailing Olympian is in Perth, Australia for the International Sailing Federation’s 2011 World Championships, the final hurdle for determining who will represent the U.S. in the 2012 Olympics sailing competition in Weymouth, England next summer.

The regatta in Perth is a two-week event and Ms. Clark won’t be sailing in competition for a while. In a posting on her Team GO SAIL Facebook page, she reported on the opening day of the event on Saturday that she and her crew Sarah Lihan would not be racing for 10 days.

Ms. Clark explained in an email later that the winner of the US Olympic team spot in the women’s 470 category will be the team that has the lowest combined overall placement determined through the championships in Perth and the previous Olympic trial in June that was sailed in Weymouth.

Ms. Clark and Ms. Lihan placed 11th overall in that event and their competition for the spot, Erin Maxwell and Isabelle Kinsolving Farrar, finished eighth. In case of a tie, the boat with the better finish in Australia will

take the spot.

“We are 3 places behind” Maxwell and Kinsolving Farrar, Ms. Clark wrote from Australia. “Our confidence is building as we have beaten them now in 3 of the 3 events we have raced in since June. Right now we have about a week before measurement starts and we will race on the 12th. We will have two races a day, which we will carry GPS trackers for, and our races will start at 2:30 in the afternoon … which is 1:30 in the morning for anyone caring to stay up late!”

The link she provided for tracking the Clark-Lihan GPS beginning December 12 is:

http://static.sportresult.com/federations/isaf/Sailing/raceviewer/index.php?v=25&id=503c9387-66e7-4773-ac45-90867ca9a8dd&event=82