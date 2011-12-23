Blue Highway to perform in concert

Enjoy an evening of great acoustic music on Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium, hosted by Sylvester Manor Educational Farm with help from the Town of Shelter Island’s Recreation Department.

Grammy-nominated Blue Highway, a contemporary bluegrass band, features Jason Burleson (banjo, guitar, mandolin), Rob Ickes (Dobro), Shawn Lane (mandolin, fiddle, vocals), Tim Stafford (guitar, vocals) and Wayne Taylor (bass, vocals).

For 15 years, this award-winning band has entertained audiences around the world with their soaring vocals and intricate instrumental work.

Tim was Alison Krauss’ mainstay as guitarist and harmony vocalist with Union Station, and Rob Ickes’ resonator-guitar playing has made him the International Bluegrass Music Association player of 2011, the 13th time he has won the honor.

One of this band’s many strengths is award-winning song writing, delivered with virtuoso musicianship. Their new album, “Sounds of Home,” has won rave reviews, including this one from Bluegrass Today: “Anyone who is new to bluegrass … and many who have been doing it for years, should be required to listen to ‘Sounds of Home’… Fans of Blue Highway will find themselves right at home. And newcomers will soon be headed in that direction.”

“Sounds of Home” is currently at number five on the bluegrass charts with two songs from the album in the top 20.

Rescheduled after Hurricane Irene played havoc with Sylvester Manor, this Blue Highway concert is a great opportunity for Islanders to hear world-class music and support Sylvester Manor’s new non-profit mission.

Tickets are $20 (general), $25 (preferred) and $30 (VIP) and are available online at sylvestermanor.org or at brownpapertickets.com. You can also call Sylvester Manor at 749-0626. Students get a $10 discount at the door with a valid ID.