Back When: Week of December 8

50 YEARS AGO

Island ‘Clams’ open season at Mattituck

The Shelter Island “Clams” opened their 1961 basketball season by meeting the toughest competition they expect all year. The two-game opener was played in Mattituck … against the team that won the 1960 Suffolk championship … The Mattituck team proved to be far superior to the Shelter Island varsity squad. … • December 9, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Committee urged to leave height limit

A developer and an Island builder both strongly urged the Zoning Ordinance Committee last Thursday to reconsider its proposed recommendation that the town alter its current building height limit since they said, it would restrict architectural styles. • December 11, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

Islander wins championship

Shelter Islander Amanda Clark, a student at Connecticut College, won the intercollegiate Sailing Association/Vanguard single-handed North American championship … Clark rallied from 10 points behind with two races remaining to claim the trophy. • December 13, 2001