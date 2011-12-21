Back When: December 22

50 YEARS AGO

Petitioners win school transportation

… Ruled this week that the Shelter Island School District must provide transportation for members of this community who wish to send their children to any school within 10 miles. Similarly affected was the Greenport School District, where two families had petitioned for transportation to a private school in Sag Harbor … [the] ruling held that a ferry route is no different than a highway — a point by which both districts had hoped to escape having to comply … • December 30, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

Times of our lives

From Elders & Betters

At the end of every year, I am always forcibly struck by the passage of time, as I am sure many other older people are. And I am wont to reflect on how time can be so different at different stages of life. … And what’s happened to the 50s and 60s? They seem to have whizzed by in a flash … • December 26, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

He is coming to town

After several months of persistent rumors, it’s finally official. Santa Claus will be doing business on the Island, but for only one night. Mr. Claus, some helper elves and eight reindeer — nine if it’s a foggy night and Rudolph’s red nose is needed to guide Santa’s sleigh — plan to arrive on the Island sometime after midnight on December 25 … according to a North Pole press release. … It’s not expected that Mr. Claus’ short-term enterprise will create too much of a disturbance here, “Except when he whistles to his team and calls them by name.” • December 20 & 27, 2001.