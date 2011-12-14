Back When: December 15

50 YEARS AGO

Editorial: A welcome addition

We would like to add our voice to the plaudits being offered to the Valley National Bank of Long Island. Their new banking office, officially opened last Saturday, leaves little if anything to be desired. Architecturally, the design blends handsomely with the other buildings at the center of the community. And it is not just veneer, for the colonial atmosphere is carried through in the interior … • December 16, 1961

25 YEARS AGO

‘Spec’ house ban rescinded

Village of Dering Harbor Trustees formally removed from the Village Code a controversial section banning the construction of houses built on speculation after a state Supreme Court judge declared the clause unconstitutional. Trustees voted four to one … to rescind a zoning stipulation that a person applying for a building permit must certify that the proposed dwelling would be built for his/her own personal use … • December 19, 1986

10 YEARS AGO

North Ferry to buy new 25-car vessel

This time around they don’t need legislative approval.

North Ferry Company (NFco) President Edward Barr on Monday announced that the company would have a new 25-car ferry in service by the end of next year. The best part of the plan is that NFCo will not seek a rate increase to pay for it. • December 20 & 27, 2001