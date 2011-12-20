Another award for Shelter Island volleyball star Kelsey McGeyhey

A two-sport accomplished Shelter Island athlete has been named to Newsday’s All-Long Island Second Team in volleyball. Kelsey McGayhey, who plays both volleyball and basketball for Shelter Island, received the honor this weekend.

“It felt really great,” she said in a telephone interview Monday night. “It’s my senior year and it’s great to accomplish something like that now,” she said.

This is the second successive year that Ms. McGayhey has been named to the All County Team and she was also named All County Tournament Team Class D Most Valuable Player. She was named to the All-State Tournament Number Four Team. The Shelter Island varsity team, which was undefeated heading into the state tournament in early November, clinched the League VIII crown for the third successive year.

But volleyball isn’t the only varsity sport in which Ms. McGayhey excels.

She also plays varsity basketball and regularly scores more points than any other player on the court. She leads Long Island in scoring, with an average of 22.6 points per game, according to Newsday. She hadn’t realized that achievement until volleyball and basketball scorekeeper Haley Willumsen posted the Newsday link on her Facebook wall. “I was completely surprised,” she said. “When I found out, I kind of felt like it was too good to be true — maybe Suffolk, but not Long Island.”

She’s made headlines in the Reporter in the past year for setting a new Shelter Island girls scoring record. She put up 37 points during the girls’ victory over Southold on February 8, breaking the previous scoring record of 34 she set on January 31 when the Indians crushed Port Jefferson.

The girls varsity basketball program got its solo start six years ago. It had been a joint program with Pierson, according to Athletic Director and ex-girls varsity coach Rick Osmer.

Looking ahead, Ms. McGayhey has decided to focus on volleyball and is eyeing Springfield College in Massachusetts. The school’s volleyball team this year made it to the quarterfinals in November in the NCAA Division III.