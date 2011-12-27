An Island connection to fatal Conn. fire

The Connecticut woman whose entire family died in a Christmas morning house fire which officials believe was sparked by fireplace embers, is a former Shelter Island resident.

Madonna Badger, the founder of the Badger & Winter Group advertising agency in New York, lost her parents and three daughters to the fire, which destroyed her Soundfront home in Stanford. The fire, which was reported at 4:40 a.m. Christmas Day, apparently started between 3 and 3:30 a.m. from embers placed either just inside or outside a first floor entrance.

Ms. Badger and a male acquaintance escaped, but the blaze claimed her parents, Lomer and Pauline Johnson of Southbury, Ct., and her daughters Lily, 10, and 7-year-old twins Sarah and Grace. Her parents and daughters were visiting for the holidays.

Several years ago Ms. Badger served as a volunteer on the Shelter Island Deer and Tick Management Foundation.