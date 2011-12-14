43 votes for fire commissioner

Fire Commissioner Larry Lechmanski sailed to a third five-year term in Fire District annual voting Tuesday night. Running unopposed, he garnered 43 votes with one voided vote.

“They didn’t vote for anybody,” Mr. Lechmanski said about the voided ballot. “They just folded it up and put it in the box blank,” he said.

Mr. Lechmanski has served as chairman of the board of Fire Commissioners for three years. Chairmen generally serve for a single year, at the end of their five-year term, but one commissioner moved to South Carolina and another didn’t “feel ready” to tackle the job last year, Mr. Lechmanski has said.