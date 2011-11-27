Zoning Board: ZBA chair blames deficient map for problem at Pikes’ property

The Zoning Board of Appeals agreed last Wednesday to make a decision on December 14 in the application of Peconic View LLC for variances on its property at 1 Bluff Avenue in Shelter Island Heights. The owners, Blake and Chad Pike, need the variances for a veranda, pool house and patio that fail to meet setback requirements.

Construction at 1 Bluff Avenue has been going on for more than four years but the Pikes’ attorney Lisa Kombrink of Riverhead said at Wednesday’s hearing that the project’s problem “was not self-created.” She said that “a series of honest mistakes” on “all sides,” including both her clients and the town, led to the need for variances in addition to those previously granted for the work.

If the variances were not granted, she said, “undoing” the construction would be difficult and could close Bluff Avenue, inconveniencing neighbors.

Neighbor Robert Mullins of Wesley Avenue spoke in opposition, asserting there were discrepancies between what was applied for and what was built.

“They built what we asked them to build,” Chairman Doug Matz said in response. “We may somewhat be responsible.”

Mr. Mullins said he objected to giving the applicants relief by granting the variances.

Chairman Matz said that surveys prepared in 2006 had dimensions on them, though the approved plan did not. He called the ZBA’s 2007 approval of the unmarked survey a “good lesson” about something to avoid in the future.

A letter in support of the application was submitted by neighbor Dr. William Bissell. He said he hoped for an “early CO issue.” Dr. Bissell had previously opposed the application.

Written correspondence will be received through December 7, when the ZBA will discuss the application at its work session.