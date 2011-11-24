Who's New: Lucy J. Verwymeren

Sara and Nick Verwymeren have announced the birth of their daughter, Lucy Jane, at 1 p.m. on July 29, 2011 at the Townville Birthing Center in Townville, Australia. Lucy weighed in at 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Her grandparents are Lisa Shaw and Tom Hashagen of Shelter Island and Trish and Paul Verwymeren of Winnipeg, Manitoba. Lucy’s uncle is Adam Hashagen of Shelter Island, and she is the great-grandaughter of the late Virginia Springer of Shelter Island.

The Shelter Island contingent arrived by air just in time for Lucy’s birth.

In the coming year, Lucy and her parents may temporarily relocate in Winnipeg and will be back on the Island for a visit.