Who's New: Cynthia A. Lechmanski

Proud parents Liz Lechmanski and Chris Drinkwater have announced the birth of their daughter, Cynthia Ann Lechmanski, on October 6, 2011 at 10:06 a.m. at Southampton Hospital. Baby Thia weighed in at 8 pounds,1 ounce and measured 21 inches long. Her Shelter Island family includes grandparents, Scott Lechmanski and Liz Melichar-Lechmanski, and great-grandmother Edith Lechmanski.

Farther afield are her grandfather Sherman McGayhey of Suwanee, Georgia and grandparents Cindy and Wayne Drinkwater of Sandston, Virginia. Her great-grandmother, Nancy Martin, lives in Neptune Beach, Florida.