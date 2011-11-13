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Around the Island

Who's New: Cynthia A. Lechmanski

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Elaenor P. Labrozzi Photo

Proud parents Liz Lechmanski and Chris Drinkwater have announced the birth of their daughter, Cynthia Ann Lechmanski, on October 6, 2011 at 10:06 a.m. at Southampton Hospital. Baby Thia weighed in at 8 pounds,1 ounce and measured 21 inches long. Her Shelter Island family includes grandparents, Scott Lechmanski and Liz Melichar-Lechmanski, and great-grandmother Edith Lechmanski.

Farther afield are her grandfather Sherman McGayhey of Suwanee, Georgia and grandparents Cindy and Wayne Drinkwater of Sandston, Virginia. Her great-grandmother, Nancy Martin, lives in Neptune Beach, Florida.