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Around the Island

Where in the World…

By Reader Submission

A group of Shelter Islanders pose for a Where in the World photo in October 2011, after a canal boat ride in Amsterdam. They are (left to right) Flo Hosp, Don McCarthy, Cathy Driscoll, Jean Dickerson, Brian Westervelt, Eileen McCarthy, Mary-Faith Westervelt, Charlotte Hannabury, Mary McLaughlin and Phyllis Wallace.