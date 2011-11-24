What's Happening: Week of November 24, 2011

SUGAR PLUM FAIR

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will hold its annual Sugar Plum Fair in Fellowship Hall on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday items will be available for purchase, including handmade decorations and home-baked goods. Shoppers can also purchase a light lunch. And something new this year: Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to attend.

SHARED DECISIONS

The Shelter Island School is looking for a member of the community to be a part of its Shared Decision Making Committee. The committee’s purpose is to improve the educational performance of all students in the school, regardless of socio-economic status, race, sex, language background or disability. If you are interested in joining this effort, submit a letter of intent to Dr. Michael Hynes, Superintendent, P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island, 11964 or email dvecchio@shelterisland.k12.ny.us. The deadline is December 6. If you have questions, give Debbie Vecchio a call at 749-0302, extension 403.

FOOD FOR FINES

Throughout the month of December, the Shelter Island Public Library will repeat its annual Food for Fines campaign. For each non-perishable food item donated, $1 in overdue fines will be forgiven and removed from the borrower’s account. The food will be donated to the Shelter Island Food Pantry, housed at the Presbyterian Church.

SCIENCE FAIR

The 47th annual school Science Fair will be held on Friday, December 2 in the Shelter Island School gym. The community will be able to view projects between 6:30 and 7 p.m. Awards — blue ribbons, medals and Best of Fair — will be announced at 7 p.m.

ST. NICHOLAS DAY FAIR

Enjoy the famous Cookie Walk, order homemade soup and sandwiches at the Christmas Café and shop for gifts at the annual St. Nicholas Day Fair in St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take a chance on a raffle, too.

‘DO AS YOU PLEASE’ TRIP

The Town Recreation Department will sponsor a “Do As You Please” trip to Manhattan on Wednesday, December 7. Participants will meet at North Ferry at 7 a.m. for the ferry to Greenport. The bus will make three stops, going uptown, and will return at 5:45 p.m. from 42nd Street between 5th and 6th avenues. For more information call Garth Griffin at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m. The cost is $30.

SAVE THE DATE!

The award-winning bluegrass band, “Blue Highway,” will perform in the Shelter Island School auditorium on Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Hurricane Irene blew away the original concert date at Sylvester Manor last summer. In its 16th year, Blue Highway is one of the most influential groups in contemporary bluegrass. With nine highly-acclaimed albums to its credit, Blue Highway has garnered two Grammy nominations, a Dove Award, topped the Bluegrass Unlimited radio charts and won numerous International Bluegrass Music Association awards. For ticket information, visit sylvestermanor.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

TURKEY PLUNGE

Work off some of those Thanksgiving dinner calories with a brisk plunge into the water at Crescent Beach on Saturday, November 26. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, the event starts at 10:30 a.m. with sign-in and hot cider, followed by the dash for the water’s edge at 11 a.m. Come in costume, wet suit or assorted layers; stop at getting your feet wet or plunge all the way in — just join in the fun this weekend!

GIVE THANKS PROGRAMS

The Retreat’s Shelter Island branch, Support Our Shelter (SoS), has announced the Retreat’s annual Gift Card and Adopt-A-Family programs. The Retreat, the East End’s only full service domestic violence agency, is collecting gift cards to local food stores so its clients can shop for holiday needs. Community members are invited to participate in the second program — adopting a client family and providing them with small gifts/toy items and gift cards so they can purchase gifts as well as essential items.

For more information, visit the website at theretreatinc.org or call 329-4398, extension 113.

ACROSS THE MOAT

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

The Railroad Museum in Greenport will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will arrive at 12 noon from the North Pole, and gifts and other goodies will be given out to his young visitors. Refreshments will be served and a Polar Express toy train set raffled off. Admission is free.

CANDLELIGHT TOURS

The Southampton Historical Society will conduct candlelight tours of the 1843 Rogers Mansion on Meeting House Lane on Saturday, November 26 beginning at 4 p.m. The new “Joys of Toys” exhibit will display selections from the museum’s collection of dolls, toys, games and doll houses. Cookies and cider will follow the tours. Admission is $6 for adults, free for children 17 and under. RSVP by calling 283-2494.

PAPER BAG PLAYERS

Guild Hall in East Hampton will host the return of the popular Paper Bag Players in “Laugh, Laugh, Laugh!” on Saturday, November 26 at 2 p.m. The new show, geared to kids from 3 to 8, includes stories, sing-along songs and the familiar Paper Bag sets and costumes. Admission is $16 for adults, $13 for kids. Tickets are available online at guildhall.org, at the box office three hours before curtain or by calling 1-866-811-4111. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street.

AT CANIO’S

It’s a busy weekend at Canio’s in Sag Harbor. On Friday, November 25 at 5 p.m., esssayist David Bouchier will read from his latest publication, “Peripheral Vision: Irregular Essays from Public Radio” — a selection of NPR commentaries about his life here as an immigrant. “Peripheral Vision” has been described as “a funny collection of astute observations and whimsical opinions.”

On Saturday, November 26 at 5 p.m., cookbook author Silvia Lehrer will talk about her new book, “Savoring the Hamptons: Discovering the Food and Wine of Long Island’s East End.” The editor of “Edible East End” says, “‘Savoring the Hamptons’ steers you to the farms, ingredients and dishes that every East End food enthusiast should know.”

VARIETY SHOW TRYOUTS

The North Fork Community Theatre will hold auditions for its eighth annual Variety Show on Friday, November 25 and Tuesday, November 29 at 7 p.m. at the theatre (12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck). Show dates are January 6 and 7 at 8 p.m. and January 8 at 2:30 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Hipp at 288-1912.