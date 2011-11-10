What's Happening: Week of November 10, 2011

ECUMENICAL BREAKFAST

SISCA will hold its annual Ecumenical Breakfast on Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. A full brunch will be served up by chef Angela Corbett. Everyone is welcome to attend; just let Ginny Rowland know in advance at 749-3201. The cost is $10 per person.

THANKSGIVING VOLUNTEERS

For the third year, Dana and Emily Hallman will be hosting their Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, at 2 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Volunteers are needed for this popular event — helping prepare food in the kitchen, serving it up for the buffet, and cleaning up afterwards. Last year over 50 Shelter Islanders enjoyed turkey with all the trimmings — thanks to the Hallmans and a host of volunteers. If you want to help, let Emily or Dana know at 749-5092.

BREAST DENSITY AWARENESS

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island is sponsoring a forum on breast density on Saturday, November 19 in the dining hall at Camp Quinipet from 2 to 4 p.m. The free program is about the “greatest cancer risk you’ve never heard of,” and the speakers include state Assemblyman Fred Thiele, the co-sponsor of a bill on breast density; Nancy Capello, president and founder of Are You Dense, Inc.; and JoAnn Pushkin, co-founder of D.E.N.S.E.

SIEF GRANT MEETING

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, November 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium. Grant recipients will talk about some of their funded projects, and tea and cookies will follow the program.

DESPERATE FOR DRIVERS

The Office of Senior Services has a serious shortage of drivers willing to take seniors to medical and dental appointments on and off the Island. If you have a bit of time to volunteer and help out, call the office at 749-1059 on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

AT LEGION HALL…

Members of Mitchell Post 281 will hold their regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 14 at American Legion Hall at 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m. is Booster Appreciation Night, offering a free lasagna buffet for booster members.

ACROSS THE MOAT

COPING WITH THE HOLIDAYS

The East End Hospice and its Bereavement Care Team is offering a program on “Coping Through the Holidays for Adults” in the Bridgehampton National Bank’s community room in Bridgehampton on Thursday, November 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. For more information and to register, call 288-8400 or email

ddifolco@eeh.org. There is no charge for this program. The bank is located at 2200 Montauk Highway.

GOSPEL CONCERTS

East End Arts has announced the dates and locations of the 25th annual Harvest Gospel Concert Series. The choir of 85, plus guest soloists, will perform on Thursday, November 17 at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church (12605 Main Road) and on Friday, November 18 at the Southampton Full Gospel Church (130 County Road 39). Both performances are at 8 p.m. and are free. For additional information, call 727-0900.

AT CANIO’S…

Astrologer Robert Wilkinson will give a “full moon talk” on Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. at Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor. An author and consultant, Mr. Wilkinson uses ancient wisdom teachings to offer solutions to the challenges of 21st century life.

On Saturday, November 12 at 6 p.m., award-winning poet and teacher, Marvin Bell, will read from his new collection, “Vertigo: The Living Dead Man Poems.” Mr. Bell has published 23 books, taught at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and was that state’s first Poet Laureate.

‘MUTANT PIANOS’

The Parrish Art Museum in Southampton will present a program of electronic music by two Long Island composers on Saturday, November 12 at 2 p.m. Part of an ongoing improvisation between Herb Deutsch, a co-inventor of the Moog Synthesizer, and George Cork Maul, composer, pianist and performance artist, “Mutant Pianos” combines musical performance, informal lecture and hands-on experience. The concert will also include a “Paint and Play” by the two composers. In that piece, which will conclude the program, artist Steve Haweeli will paint what he hears while the composers play what they see.

Tickets to the concert cost $10 for Parrish members, $12 for non-members.

‘THIRD THURSDAYS’

East End Arts will present the final talk in the “Third Thursdays Arts Talk Series” at Brecknock Hall in Greenport on Thursday, November 17 at 6:30 p.m. The topic is “Craft as Art” led by Myra Eisenberg of Gallery M and Amy Martin of Winter Harbor Gallery, who will discuss the artistic process and the nature of art gallery businesses. The event is free and open to the public.

THE JOYS OF TOYS

During the holiday season, the toys will come out at the Rogers Mansion as part of the Southampton Historical Museum’s exhibit of toys from the late 19th and early 20th centuries. On display will be tin, cast-iron and wooden toys, dolls and doll houses, marching soldiers and Noah’s arks and mechanical penny banks. The exhibit will open on Saturday, November 12 and continue through December 31. Admission is $4 for non-members, free for museum members and children under 17.

BUYING A TELESCOPE…

The Custer Institute & Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold, will host a lecture and workshop on how to buy and use a telescope on Saturday, November 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. The suggested donation is $15, $5 for full-time students; admission includes stargazing after the event. For more information, call 765-2626.