What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of November 3, 2011

ELECTION EVE DINNER

It’s a tradition — the night before the election St. Mary’s Episcopal Church hosts a ham dinner with all the trimmings for members of the community. This year is no exception. There will be two seatings on Monday night, November 7, at 5 and 7 p.m. Takeout will be available at 6:30 p.m. The baked ham will be served with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, cole slaw, apple sauce, pie and coffee. The cost for adults is $22; for children, $10. For reservations and takeout, call Edie Hoffman at 749-0204 or the church office at 749-0770. It’s the perfect time to talk about the next day’s elections for supervisor, highway superintendent and Town Board members.

ELECTION DAY LUNCH

Not to be outdone, the United Presbyterian Women will sponsor the 87th annual Election Day Luncheon and Gift Boutique in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall — Tuesday, November 8 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The famous clam chowder will be the star of the menu, with hot dogs, home-baked pies and other goodies. The boutique will feature handcrafted gifts and a raffle for a lavish gift basket.

GARDEN CLUB PROGRAM

Journalist and garden historian Mac Griswold will be the featured speaker at the Wednesday, November 9 meeting of the Garden Club of Shelter Island in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. At 12:30 p.m., she will share excerpts and photographs from her new book about Sylvester Manor, “Slaves in the Attic: The Extraordinary Story of a Northern Plantation.” Copies of her book will also be available for purchase. All interested members of the community are invited to her talk. For more information, contact the event chair, Joanne Andreach at 749-1519.

Earlier in the day there will be a board meeting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a regular business meeting at 11 a.m.

COOKIE BAKE!

In keeping with Veterans Day, November 11, there will be another cookie bake for those serving in the military. Homemade baked goods can be dropped off at American Legion Hall that Friday between 5 and 7 p.m. Debbie Speeches and her volunteers will be making up the packages and donations will also be welcome to help defray the cost of postage. For more information, you can reach Debbie at 749-8895.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘BAG IT’!

The North Fork Audubon Society will host a showing of the movie, “Bag It, the Movie: Is Your Life Too Plastic?,” at the Red House Nature Center, Route 48 in Greenport on Friday, November 11 at 7 p.m. The film, which has been garnering awards at film festivals across the nation, is an investigation into how plastics affect wildlife, waterways, oceans and even our own bodies.

‘LITERATURE LIVE’

Bay Street Theatre’s “Literature Live” presentation of Harper Lee’s Pulitzer prize-winning novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” will be live on the Sag Harbor stage in a professional production from November 7 through 26. The production is geared for local and regional school and group performances, but special performances will be presented for the public on November 11, 12, 18, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for students. Call the box office at 725-9500 or book tickets at baystreet.org.

AT CANIO’S…

Children’s book author Kate McMullan will introduce her new “Myth-o-Mania” series at Canio’s Books in Sag Harbor on Saturday, November 5 at 11 a.m. Sample titles in the series include, “Have a Hot Time, Hades,” “Nice Shot, Cupid” and “Phone Home, Persephone.”

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, artist Jean Holabird will present her latest work, an illustrated edition of “Nabokov’s Pale Fire: A Poem in Four Cantos.” The artist has written, “I like the idea of turning a book into something more — an object in itself and hopefully a thing of beauty.”

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute on Main Bayview Road in Southold will be open from 9:30 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting, on Saturday, November 5 for guided tours of the night sky through the observatory’s powerful telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. If in doubt about the weather for viewing, call 765-2626.

JAZZ CONCERT

An all-star jazz concert for the Bay Street Theatre will be held on Thursday, November 10 at 8 p.m. on the theatre’s stage on Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf. All proceeds benefit the theatre. The cost is $30 per person; light refreshments will be available. For tickets call the box office at 725-9500.

OPERA IN CINEMA

Parrish Art Museum’s Opera and Ballet in Cinema series will continue with “Roméo et Juliette,” an opera in five acts by Charles Gounod, on Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m. This production, filmed at the 2008 Salzburg Festival, runs approximately 170 minutes with one intermission. Tickets are $14 for Parrish members, $17 for non-members. The museum is located on 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton.