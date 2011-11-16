What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of November 17, 2011

THANKSGIVING DINNER

All Islanders, including families, are invited to this year’s Community Potluck Thanksgiving Dinner at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 24 in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. The traditional home-cooked menu includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes and, of course, pumpkin pie — all provided by hosts Dana and Emily Hallman. Participants should plan on bringing a dish to share or volunteer to help.

Rides can be provided if you call in advance and for those unable to attend, arrangements can be made for a meal to be delivered. For more information about this very welcome community Thanksgiving get-together, contact Dana or Emily at 749-5092.

LIVE ANIMAL PRESENTATION

Bill Fix of the Regional Wildlife Center will bring his live animals to Mashomack on Saturday, November 26 at 12 noon. He will talk about endangered species — which ones are becoming harder to find and why should we be concerned? This one-hour family program will take place rain or shine. The program is free to members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members. Call 749-1001 to reserve a place.

WHAT’S FOR DINNER?

Tacos are on the menu of the meal the Shelter Island School’s Class of 2015 is hosting on Friday, November 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Tickets for the fundraiser are $7 per person for adults and $5 for children. In keeping with the theme, there will be a pinata game at 7 p.m.

TOYS FOR TOTS

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve has dropped of an official Toys for Tots box at the Shelter Island Public Library. Those wishing to donate may drop off unwrapped and unopened toys anytime between now and Friday, December 16. This is the only Toys for Tots collecting location on the Island.

SYLVESTER MANOR TLC

The formal gardens at Sylvester Manor need a little TLC. Volunteers are invited to the manor this Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help remove vines, weeds and fallen branches. Bring gloves and wear work clothes. A self-guided tour map of the grounds will be provided.

Volunteers are welcome to take home some already trimmed boxwood and will be invited, along with all Sylvester Manor volunteers and members of the new non-profit, to a Tea and Tree holiday celebration on December 17. For more information, call Marie Manuella at 749-0626.

ECUMENICAL SERVICE

St. Mary’s Church will hold a Thanksgiving Eve Ecumenical Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Everyone is welcome and Scouts are encouraged to wear their uniforms. Food donations will be accepted for the Shelter Island Food Pantry.

NEW SIFD CALENDAR

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s 2012-2013 calendar, featuring “Faces of Future Shelter Island Firefighters,” is now available for purchase. Copies are $10 each and can be found at Pat & Steve’s Restaurant, the Shelter Island Building Department and Piccozzi’s. You can also call Christine Beckwith at 749-0993 for a copy. All the proceeds from this year’s calendar will go to the Stony Brook University Hospital’s Burn Unit.

WANTED: PHOTOS

Staff at the Shelter Island School are collecting military photos of any Islanders who have served or who are currently serving in the Armed Forces.

The photos will be posted on a “Wall of Honor” in the main office. If you have photos, contact Donna Clark at 749-0302, extension 526, or email her at clarkdo@shelterisland.k12.ny.us. All photos received will be scanned and returned.

ACROSS THE MOAT

SAVING SEA TURTLES

The North Fork Audubon Society will host a program on “How You Can Help Save Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles” on Friday, November 18 at 6 p.m. at the Red House, Inlet Pond Park in Greenport.

Staff from the Riverhead Foundation for Marine Research and Preservation will talk about cold-stunning and stranded sea turtles and what to do if you see one on the beach. The program is free and everyone is welcome, especially families and ‘tweens and teens. For more information, call 917-623-5373 or email mousemagic@optonline.net.

METEOR PARTY

The Custer Institute on Main Bayview Road in Southold is the place to be on Saturday, November 19 from 7 p.m. to midnight for the Leonid meteor shower — with about 40 per hour at its peak on November 18. Weather permitting, plan to bring a blanket or lawn chair and watch the sky show. Custer’s telescopes will also be open for viewing the night sky.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14.

For more more information, call 765-2626.

AT CANIO’S

Canio’s Cultural Cafe in Sag Harbor will host peace activist Larry Darcey on Friday, November 18 at 6 p.m. Mr. Darcey’s topic is “Thomas Berry & Our Time of Transition,” and he will comment on the relevance of the great cosmologist and theologian’s teachings.

On Saturday, November 19 at 6 p.m., poet Lucas Hunt and novelist Simon Van Booy will read from their most recent collections — “Light on the Concrete” and “Love Begins in Winter,” respectively.

BOUTIQUE ON WHEELS

The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary will sponsor its Boutique on Wheels on Friday, November 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the ELIH Conference Room. Scarves, shawls and other fashion accessories will be for sale. For more information, call 477-5196.