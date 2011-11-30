What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of December 1, 2011

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING

The annual Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce tree lighting will take place on Wednesday, December 7 at 7 p.m. in front of Police Headquarters. Join in singing holiday songs and then stop by the Youth Center at Legion Hall for hot chocolate and cookies — and a special visit with Santa.

HOLIDAY LUNCHEON

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will hold its annual holiday luncheon on Tuesday, December 6 at 12 noon in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Bring a covered dish to share and a gently used item for the traditional auction. Coffee, tea and dessert will be served. A non-perishable contribution or a monetary donation for the Food Pantry, housed at the church, would be very welcome.

HOLIDAY RECEPTION

Mashomack Preserve will host its 26th annual Holiday Reception at the Manor House on Saturday, December 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be caroling, mulled cider, eggnog and light refreshments. For more information, call 749-1001.

PEARL HARBOR DAY

Commemorate Pearl Harbor Day on December 7 with a special dinner at American Legion Hall. Fred Ogar’s speciality ham will be on the menu. Dinners will be served earlier than usual, starting at 5:30 p.m., so participants can be on time for the 7 p.m. tree lighting in front of Police Headquarters.

The cost is $15 per person; call 749-1180 for reservations.

‘VOICES FROM THE VAULT’

“Voices from the Vault”, written and directed by Carol Galligan, will be performed by a professional cast of actors on Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m. in the newly refurbished (and heated) barn on the Historical Society’s Havens House grounds. A champagne reception with the actors will follow the performance. Admission is $45 in advance, $50 at the door. Call 749-0025.

JEWELRY BOUTIQUE

The Shelter Island School’s ninth grade class will host a Cookie Lee Jewelry Boutique at the school on Friday, December 2 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. There will be over 150 pieces of jewelry under $25 and a portion of every dollar will be donated to the Class of 2015 for their class trip.

‘SHALL WE DANCE?’

Alexandra Binder will offer two different ballroom dance classes under the auspices of the Town Recreation Department, beginning Tuesday, December 6 and continuing through January 24 at the Youth Center.

Ballroom I, for those with little or no dance experience will be held from 6 to 7 p.m., and Ballroom II, an intermediate class, is designed for those with previous dance experience and will meet from 7 to 8 p.m.

The cost for the series of classes is $90 per person, $170 per couple. For more information, call Garth Griffin at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m.

DEADLINE ALERT

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserves will be picking up the Toys for Tots drop box at the Shelter Island Library on Friday, December 16, so contributions of unwrapped and unopened toys will need to be received before that deadline.

Give the Toys for Tots campaign a thought if you’re out shopping in the next week or so.

ACROSS THE MOAT

‘THE DICKENS!’

The holiday classic, “A Christmas Carol,” has a new twist in actor David Houston’s presentation of Charles Dickens on tour in 1867. His adaptation is “a virtuoso performance with all the familiar voices, in Dickens’ own words.”

The community is invited to the 4 p.m. performance in Greenport’s Brecknock Hall on Sunday, December 4. Admission is $5 per person, $10 per family.

STAR CLUSTERS

Charles A. Cardona III, author of “Star Clusters: A Pocket Field Guide,” will present an illustrated talk about star clusters at the Custer Institute, Main Bayview Road in Southold on Saturday, December 3 from 7 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14.

Mr. Cardona’s talk will be followed by guided tours of the night sky — weather permitting — through the observatory’s powerful telescopes. Stargazing is included in the admission to the talk. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626.