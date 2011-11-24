Weddings: Wilcenski & Bishop

James Peter Wilcenski and Gail Louise Bishop were married at a noon service on Saturday, October 1, 2011 at Our Lady of the Isle Church. Father Peter DeSanctis presided at the nuptial Mass.

The wedding party included best man, Daniel Wilcenski; maid of honor, Judy Watkins; junior bridesmaids, Winter and Willow Wilcenski; and flower girls, Lauren, Katherine and Evelyn Bishop. Kathleen Springer sang at the service and Donna Molin played the piano.

A luncheon reception followed at Founder’s Landing in Southold where Linda Betjeman played the piano.

The couple enjoyed a cruise to Bermuda for their honeymoon and now reside in Southold.