Weddings: Conrad/Serafy wed

Kacee Theresa Conrad and Caleb Michael Serafy were married on July 2, 2011 at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Vestal, New York. The Reverend Dr. Michael Bahlatzis performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Kenneth and Kathleen Conrad and the groom is the son of Keith and Debbie Serafy. Both sets of parents live in Sag Harbor. The bride’s grandmother is Rosemary Sanwald of Shelter Island.

Presented in marriage by her parents, the bride was attended by her friend Kristina Ferris as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were her friends Joanna Fassett and Rebecca Sayman and sisters of the groom, Graylyn and Xylia Serafy. The bride’s niece, Isabelle Topliff, was the flower girl and her nephews Elijah and Noah Topliff were ring bearers. Ted Clark, a friend of the bride’s family, served as religious sponsor (Koumbaro). The groomsmen were friends of the groom and all graduates of Pierson High School: Samuel Piro, Anthony DePinto, Tohmi Shiroyama, Bob Acton, David Ngo, Kåre Slowey and Brendan Clavin.

A reception was held at Tioga Gardens in Owego, New York.

The bride is a graduate of Binghamton University, where she received a B.S. in nursing. The groom is also a graduate of Binghamton University, where he received a B.S. and M.S. in computer engineering. The couple are residing near Washington, D.C., where the groom is pursuing his Ph.D. in computer engineering at the University of Maryland. The bride is employed by Nova Natural Birth Center in Virginia.