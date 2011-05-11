Volleyball: Champs again — without losing a single set; undefeated team headed to state tourney

Undefeated league champs. Undefeated league champs. Undefeated league champs.

Yep, you read that correctly: the Shelter Island varsity volleyball team just made it three straight league crowns. The 2011 squad, with a 12-0 record, also set a new standard, finishing first without losing a single set the entire season. They outscored their opponents nearly 2 to 1 (1.95 to 1 to be exact).

While there is plenty of work ahead as the players prepare for the postseason, for the moment the team can be justifiably proud of their tremendous success.

On Monday, October 31, the team went without the traditional Halloween tricks and treats to visit the Pierson Whalers. Due to a scheduling quirk, the two teams first had met less than two weeks before. Pierson had gotten a taste of the blue and grey’s fast offense and had been practicing putting up tough blocks, especially against hard-hitting Kelsey McGayhey.

Traditionally, the Indians start a little slow. After a very respectable showing tying for third place at the very competitive Smithtown West tournament on October 29, then a day off on Sunday, I was a little worried that we might rest on our laurels a bit. It turned out not to be a problem. Aside from a 2-1 edge at the very start of the first set, Pierson never led again.

The victory was an all-around effort. Haley Willumsen had the offense humming with her quick sets. Despite the Whalers’ preparation, Kelsey McGayhey quickly scored three kills, mixing up her speed and placement of the ball. Tara Sturges faced down the Pierson hitters with great hustle on defense and adjusting to their hard driven serves. The first set ended 25-12.

During the second set, the gym got noticeably noisier. Erin Colligan had a terrific diving pancake attempt early on, followed by a 12-point serving string to put Shelter Island ahead 17-6. However, costumed trick or treaters arrived and the Pierson team suddenly had a very vocal fan base. Saverina Chicka played tall at the net, both hitting and blocking, but Pierson went on a 7-1 run and pulled within 3 points at 18-15. After a quick time-out to refocus, the team returned to form, with Katy Binder serving 6 in a row, 4 of them aces, to win 25-15.

As the team gathered for the third set, we looked at one another and promised to make it the final set of the regular season. Jayme Clark kept the passes coming to fuel the offense and Alexis Gibbs, feared for her trademark slide hit, scored on a backrow attack. Morgan McCarthy who has quietly made her mark as an effective blocker, also had a breakout serving game. Serving 8 in a row, she pulled the team to a 24-9 lead, putting the game out of reach for the Whalers. The set, match and regular season came to an end as Pierson scrambled hard for a ball they just couldn’t return.

JV VICTORY

Is it bad to be happy when you’ve dashed the dreams of another team? Then the Shelter Island JV team is very, very bad. The Ross Cosmos visited the Island on October 27, bringing their undefeated season with them. When the teams last met, the match went to a tie-breaker with the Indians coming up short. This time, it was the Cosmos who left with heavy hearts and their first loss of the season. The blue and grey handed them a 25-18, 11-25 and 25-18 loss in a tremendous never-say-die, come-from-behind effort.

In their final match of the season against Pierson, the squad was short-handed. Neither Abbie Ross-Gates nor Libby Liszanckie could make the trip but the Ross win showed that the JV could persevere and they proved it again on October 31. When we last saw the Whalers on October 19, their team was doing all the right things but couldn’t seem to put a string of good skills together. They were better this time around and it was a battle to the finish.

The first set featured 12 ties and 8 lead changes. Initially Kenna McCarthy served the blue and grey out to a 4-0 lead. However, the Whalers defense refused to let a ball drop and that pressure forced Shelter Island to make mistakes. Passes went astray and serves went into the net. But Kelly Colligan buckled down, receiving a deep serve, then charging to the 10-foot attack line to dig up a tip.

Inspired, TiTi Lawrence blocked a Pierson hit, then notched back to back aces. Undeterred, the Whalers fought back to a 24-21 lead, one point from victory. In a déjà vu situation from the October 18 Port Jeff game, Margaret Michalak stepped to the serving line with the pressure of missing a serve and losing the game. With the hopes of the team resting on her, she steadily served to pull ahead 25-24. The teams traded points and, in the excitement of a win-by-two situation, Pierson sent the wrong server to the line. Capitalizing on that mistake, Kenna ended the game the way she started, serving the team to an exciting 27-25 win.

The Whalers are a well-coached team and they weren’t ready to fold. The Indians kept up with them at first. Taylor Rando served an ace, then scored one of her three assists for the match when she connected with Margaret Michalak for a kill to put the Indians ahead for the first time in the set. But Pierson started cranking up their offense, particularly from the middle, and the Shelter Island defense just couldn’t keep up. Pierson took the second set 25-19, forcing a tie-breaker.

In the third set, Logan Pendergrass began asserting that steady leadership we have depended on throughout the season. Originally a back-and-forth battle, Shelter Island found itself down 10-16 before Logan got the team back on track with 5 straight serves. The volleys back and forth were terrific, with diving saves and hard hitting. Margaret swung hard at the net, killing an overpass to go up 20-18. MeMe Lawrence sacrificed her body, hitting the floor and stretching flat out for a pancake save, which a teammate sent over the net and dropped on the astonished Whalers’ side. Sam Capello notched three kills of her own in the final 7 points and the JV celebrated as they closed out the match with a 25-18 win.

As the teams shook hands, the Pierson coach echoed the feeling of players, coaches and spectators alike: “That was fun!”

The JV has indeed had fun this season. They have shown tremendous growth both individually and as a team. Three eighth graders blended with older high school students, adding depth and talent to the squad. The team has found its groove and the players have learned to trust one another. It shows in their record: they stand at 14-2 in League 8. By beating both Port Jefferson and the Ross School during the second half of the season, they avenged their earlier losses and have come full circle.

Without shortchanging any of the joy both the JV and varsity squads should feel at their extraordinary accomplishments, it is now time to look to the future. With uniforms turned in and their season officially over, several JV players will return to the gym to practice with the varsity squad to provide competition while continuing to improve their own skills.

We become one Shelter Island team, with one common goal: to keep winning and earn our way to the state tournament. Go Shelter Island volleyball!