You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

Viewfinder: An up-close look at history

By

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Journalist and garden historian Mac Griswold was the guest speaker at the Garden Club of Shelter Island’s November 9 meeting in St. Mary’s Parish Hall. She shared excerpts from her new book about Sylvester Manor, “Slaves in the Attic: The Extraordinary Story of a Northern Plantation.”