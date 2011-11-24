Turkey Trouble
After seeing 27 turkeys in her yard last week (“They like our chickens,” she said), Heather Reylek was inspired to write this poem that she plans to set to music:
Tom, Tom, Tom, Tom, Tom, Tom Turkey,
Wither dost thou wander
with your wild and wooly beard?
Tom, Tom, Tom, Tom, Tom, trot trotting
Far across the forest, fleeing, flying
end of day.
Tom, Tom, Tom and your harem huge with hens
Why are you flying
up on my chicken pen?
Tom, Tom, Tom, will you join us for supper?
Turkey, trimmings, yum Thanksgiving
have a seat and stay.
— Heather Reylek