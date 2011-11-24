Turkey Trouble

After seeing 27 turkeys in her yard last week (“They like our chickens,” she said), Heather Reylek was inspired to write this poem that she plans to set to music:

Tom, Tom, Tom, Tom, Tom, Tom Turkey,

Wither dost thou wander

with your wild and wooly beard?

Tom, Tom, Tom, Tom, Tom, trot trotting

Far across the forest, fleeing, flying

end of day.

Tom, Tom, Tom and your harem huge with hens

Why are you flying

up on my chicken pen?

Tom, Tom, Tom, will you join us for supper?

Turkey, trimmings, yum Thanksgiving

have a seat and stay.

— Heather Reylek



