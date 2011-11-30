Turkey Plunge helps library reach goal

Pirate, gorilla and flamingo were among the costumes worn for the second annual Shelter Island Turkey Plunge, a fundraising event sponsored by the Friends of the Shelter Island Library that required participants to run into the chilly waters off Crescent Beach.

About 150 people and 10 dogs participated in the plunge, more than twice as many as last year, plus an estimated 300 people watched.

The event is expected to net $16,500, up from $13,000 last year, a nearly 27-percent increase, according to organizers. Registration cost $25 and many participants had sponsors. The most money raised by an individual, over $700, was raised by Eva Czeladko, who won a Hampton Jitney North Fork Value Pack.

Team Eurosplash raised the most money for a team, $6,000. All 12 members received a mug and a certificate to have their names on a brick that will go on a patio to be built outside the library. Its members were David Shillingford, Whitney Browne, Annabel Browne, Brian Badertsher, Renee Barletta, Gala Hermer, Samantha Hugh-Jones, Ingrid Bateman, Mariette Groen, Gareth Jones, Scott Layton and Ed McNally.

The winner for the largest family participation was the Vielbig/Del Col/Horne team, whose members won certificates to Bella Vita Pizza, Pat and Steve’s Family Restaurant and Stars Café.

The registration area across Shore Road was swarming with people by 10:30 a.m. as Judge Peter Waldner scoped the crowd for the person in the best costume. A table with Dunkin’ Donuts munchkins and hot cider in Stars Café coffee urns was set up just before a mass exodus over to the beach at 10:52 a.m.

Whitney Browne wore a yellow Flag of Flanders as a cape. “It’s like the Tour de France,” he said. Mr. Browne said he wore “just a black Speedo” last year when his team won the prize for the most money raised by a team. Ria Browne, his wife, said, “We’re hoping to be the winning team again.”

Daughters Lucy, “almost 5,” and Annabel, 6, were part of the team this year. They were training this morning,” Ms. Browne said.

Heather Brownlie, who said she raised $125 this year, called her costume “Autumn Colors.” She wore a green cape, held a cornucopia, and had a crown fashioned out of fake leaves and napkins with turkeys printed on them.

Eva Czeladko, who won for the most money raised by an individual last year as well as this year, was dressed as a neon pink flamingo, complete with pink boots, a neon boa and a tail fashioned from balloons. “Last year I was a turkey, now I’m a flamingo. Put me on the front lawn,” she said.

Before the plunge, contest prizes were announced on the beach by Judge Waldner. Spectators lined the walkway above the beach and participants crowded around him on the sand to hear his rulings. He said the first prize would go to the youngest participant. He asked the crowd who was the youngest. When Mr. Waldner said, “George,” over the megaphone, three-year-old George Deely began to run, eyes fixed on the water, as the crowd began to laugh and cheer. He became the first to jump in the water at 10:55 a.m.

Plungers had a break this year as the day was sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s with only a slight breeze; last year’s weather was windy and in the 40s.

“This is the perfect day. It’s awesome,” said Scott Persson of Team Ice Boxer. Mr. Persson, Tracy McCarthy and Bryan McCarthy wore matching personalized blue boxing robes.

Ron Adler said he had plunged last year so his wife got the honors this time. “She’s cheating because the weather is better this year,” Mr. Adler said of his wife Jennie.

Of the weather, Andrew Ward said, “It’s beautiful, it’s almost cheating.” He took the prize last year for the person who stayed in the water the longest, when most retreated to their cars immediately after getting wet.

This year, participants and spectators stayed on Crescent Beach for much longer. Eighty-two-year-old Beth Dickerson Huttman, standing on the boardwalk, wet, in a period bathing costume complete with pink hat, white parasol, black stockings and a long black skirt, said the water was “not cold at all … I backstroked quite far.” She said she was there to “support the library. I’ve been supporting the library all my life.”

There was a three-way stand-off for the contest prize for who could stay in the water the longest. The prize for that event was a gift certificate to Dandy’s Liquors and a truckload of firewood provided by Peter Vielbig.

Andrew Ward, Andrew Graffagnino, 19, and Nick Robert, 16, lasted until a tie was called at 11:20 a.m.

“We’ve got to get these guys out before someone gets hurt,” someone said.

Concerned parent Mark Robert stood and watched his son with crossed arms.

“How are we going to get these kids out,” someone asked.

“Drain the Sound, “ Mr. Robert answered.

A whistle was blown to announce the tie and the three contestants were finally convinced to come onshore.

Andrew Ward said his effort to stay in longest had been all about “pride.”

Andrew Graffagnino said of the stand-off, “After like five minutes, I couldn’t feel my body. It was a mind game at that point.”

Ambulance and police support was standing by at the event.

Friends Chair Susan Hine said that the liquor certificate would be awarded to Mr. Ward because the other contestants were minors. Mr. Graffagnino and Mr. Robert each received two beach towels celebrating the library’s 125th anniversary and gift certificates to Stars Café.

Ms. Hine said Monday that about $5,000 was raised before Saturday’s event and $15,600 has been counted so far, with another $3,000 or more expected in pledges.

The money will go toward renovating the lower level of the Shelter Island Public Library.

“This event probably put us past our goal,” Library Director Denise DiPaolo said. A combination of Friends’ events and private donations had made the renovations possible, according to Ms. DiPaolo.

Among the renovations are newly upgraded Book Sale space, flooring, lighting, furniture, fixtures and new shelves for the nonfiction collection and expanded space for programs.

“This is an amazing testament to how the community values the library and our renovation project … Power to the Plunge,” Director DiPaolo said.

“If all goes well,” the renovations will be finished before May, according to Ms. DiPaolo. At this point, “We’re very close to awarding a contract” to the company that will be doing the construction. She added that the award should be announced early this month.

Other winners included:

• Eldest male: Marshall Numark, gift certificate to Sweet Tomato’s.

• Eldest female: Mimi Brennan, gift certificates to Anna’s Salon and Eagle Deli.

• Best female costume: Samantha Hugh-Jones, gorilla, gift certificate to La Maison Blanche.

• Best male costume: Matthew Badger, pirate, gift certificate to Vine Street Cafe.

• Best boy’s costume: Luke Lowell-Liszanckie, Spongebob Squarepants, gift certificate to Jack’s Marine.

• Best girl’s costume: Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie, Mrs. Claus, gift certificate to Bliss’ Department Store.