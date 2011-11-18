Town Board: Final budget reduces spending; tax rate to drop

The Town Board adopted a 2012 municipal budget last Thursday, November 10 that calls for total expenditures of $10.381 million, a decrease of about .6 percent from this year’s total of $10.449 million. The amount to be raised by taxes totals $6,734,221, down $71,887 or 1.1 percent from the current year’s total.

It’s the first time in years that taxpayers will see a decline in the total they owe on the town line of their upcoming property tax bills.

The budget carries a tax rate of $2.2297 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, according to Assessor Al Hammond. That means the owner of a property valued at $640,000 — the median value this fall among taxable properties — will pay $1,427.01 in town taxes compared to $1,408.36 to support the current budget.

Mr. Hammond said the school tax rate, which is included on the tax bills that will be sent to property owners next month from Town Hall, is $2.8559 per $1,000 of assessed value. The owner of the median-priced property will pay $1,827.78 in school taxes in addition to the town, county and fire district taxes that are included on the town tax bill. The bill for the same house in December 2010 was $1,799.72 based on a tax rate of $2.8342 per $1,000 of assessed valuation and a median property value then of $635,000.

LIVING DOCUMENT

Supervisor Jim Dougherty, at a hearing on the budget plan before the board voted to adopt it 5-0, said that a budget proposal is always “a living document right up to 10 minutes before the hearing” and that late changes had reduced it below the flat budget he had said early this month would be forthcoming. No members of the public spoke at the budget hearing.

When he unveiled his budget proposal in September, he said it would carry an increase in spending of 1.2 percent.

Mr. Dougherty said last Thursday the final plan included grant money for the Taylor’s Island cabin restoration project, estimated income from the rental of the Highway Department vacuum truck to the Heights Property Owners Corporation and a reimbursement paid to the town by the Village of Dering Harbor for utility costs the town had covered.

Councilman Ed Brown added, and the supervisor agreed, that another factor that would further reduce costs would be the actual amount needed versus the amount budgeted for health insurance premiums. He noted it is usually less than the worst-case forecast that the town relies on when drafting the budget.

Some council members had criticized Supervisor Dougherty’s initial budget proposal in September as incomplete and inaccurate, with Councilman Peter Reich predicting that a corrected spending plan would require a spending increase of 8 to 10 percent.

After weeks of meetings with department heads and employees, the final proposal adopted last week calls for a decrease in spending. On top of that, it uses $341,700 from the 2011 fund balance — significantly below the $497,000 applied this year from the 2010 balance — to reduce the impact of the budget on taxpayers.

‘TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE’

“It seems too good to be true,” Mr. Reich said of the final budget this week. He and Councilman Glenn Waddington, he said, were concerned that sometime during the coming year some error might be discovered that will require correcting. But Mr. Reich added that he’d “looked and looked” at the budget and found no problems.

He said the Town Board “took a document that was like a piece of Swiss cheese and we filled all the missing pieces and what it is, is what it is.”

Also on Thursday, the board held a hearing on a proposal to allow the 2012 budget to pierce the 2-percent cap on property tax increases established by the State Legislature this year and signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo. “I still don’t see the necessity for it,” Supervisor Dougherty said of the proposal Thursday, calling it a “Trojan Horse” that would open the door to “careless thinking during the year” that might result in overspending the budget.

Councilman Reich explained that the board had voted to schedule a hearing on piercing the cap three weeks ago, when board members did not know whether or not they could keep the final budget in line with the 2-percent tax cap. “We set it not knowing where the budget was headed,” Mr. Reich said.

With a budget that carries a drop in the tax rate, the board has no reason to adopt the proposal and did not vote on it at the regular meeting later on Thursday at which the board adopted the budget.

Also during the hearing, Mr. Dougherty announced that the town’s auditor was still working on the review of the town’s 2010 budget and financials but had released a draft audit to the supervisor, which he copied to Town Board members. “It looks terrific,” Mr. Dougherty said. “We all should be quite pleased with the work our team has done.”

He said revenues during 2010 exceeded the budgeted amount by $316,000 and the expenditures had come in under budget by $465,000, which allowed the town’s fund balance — the unspent money rolled over from one year’s budget to the next — to grow even though the Town Board has been tapping it to supplement its budgeted revenues and reduce the tax rate each year.

REVENUES UP A FRACTION

According to the adopted 2012 budget, revenues other than property taxes are estimated at $3,305,743, up from $3,290,496, an increase of .46 percent despite the continuing sluggish economy in which mortgage tax revenues and fees from construction activities have declined.

The single source of the estimated revenue increase comes from the sale of recycled materials at the town Recycling Center, up from $88,300 budgeted in 2011 to $140,100 budgeted for 2012, an increase of $51,700. The actual revenues received through the midpoint of the year are $90,608, already well over the amount budgeted for the entire year.

On the expenditures side, decreases are estimated for 2012 in many areas, including public works employee salaries, down from $236,535 budgeted in 2011 to $217,667; public works expenses, down from $474,635 to $355,117; police salaries, down from $1,385,439 to $1,344,805 because of a one-time retroactive 3-percent pay raise that was awarded and paid in 2011; the overall police budget, down from $1,592,438 to $1,524,105; the nutrition program, down from $101,095 to $95,386 with the total for senior citizen services down from $76,344 to $65,172, which reflects an estimate of $10,000 for “equipment” budgeted for 2011 that was reduced to $600 for 2012; a drop in landfill crew salaries from $353,326 to $343,296; a decline in landfill contractual costs from $1,049,881 to $808,546, largely due to reductions in carting costs to haul away construction-related waste and drop in the equipment rental estimate; and salaries for “brush and weeds” highway workers, down from $406,768 to $311,953.

New or higher expenditures in the budget include general-fund employee benefits, including health coverage and retirement system payments, up from the $1,586,463 budgeted in 2011 to $1,691,326; highway department employee benefits, up from $399,248 to $409,216; and $57,350 for the addition of the ambulance squad now run by the Red Cross with private donations, which will become a town-owned operation on January 1, 2012.