Supervisor candidates on their qualifications and issues

Here are the responses of the three candidates for supervisor to a Reporter questionnaire submitted to them in early October.

List according to priority the five most important issues you see facing the town and explain how you would deal with them:

BOB DeSTEFANO: 1.Budget and good government. In these difficult economic times, people simply cannot afford to pay ever increasing taxes. The town budget must reflect this reality and be crafted accordingly and the budgeting process itself must be transparent and accessible. Furthermore, I will personally review every contract, every purchase and every expense to ensure we are getting the best deal and the best value. I do not believe that government should ask people for more in taxes if it is not working as hard as it can to control costs. If people must find ways to get by with less, then the government should lead by example, not exempt itself from the problem.

2. Aquifer. Water is a basic necessity of life and we need to ensure that our aquifer remains viable and uncontaminated. We need to continue to monitor its level and purity and take all reasonable steps to protect it. The importance of this resource dictates that every action we take be based on hard scientific facts and not upon transient theories or political expediency. Most of all, we need to ensure that Shelter Island retains control over the aquifer.

3. Waterways. Access to and use of our waterways is one of the most important rights we have as Islanders. I will make sure our town landings are well maintained and kept accessible to the public. I will also work closely with the Waterways Committee to make sure our treasured bays are kept clean. Particularly, we need to ensure the continued proper flow of water around the Island to minimize damage from any recurrence of the brown tide.

4. Zoning. In order to protect the character of our Island and our rural environment, we must pro-actively address zoning issues and not wait until permits are requested to act. We should determine where problems may arise and deal with them now. Land should be purchased where financially possible and reasonable regulations should be imposed where necessary. If potential problems are addressed fairly before it has devolved into a fight, we may be able to work with landowners rather than ending up in court.

5. Deer and ticks. Ticks and the Lyme disease they carry are a real and immediate problem for the health of our population, our Island’s image and our marketability as a tourist destination. The 4-poster system seems to be abating the problem but there are concerns about the introduction of permethrin into the ecosystem and into the deer population in particular. The program needs to be closely monitored and altered if necessary to protect our health as well as that of the deer herd. We should also press the DEC to consider allowing a return to controlled burning of areas where ticks are likely to live and breed.

JIM DOUGHERTY: 1.Keeping taxes low. Despite global financial deterioration, we have maintained financial stability — during my two terms as supervisor, annual tax increases have decreased consistently and substantially from the “good old days,” i.e., a 2003 high of 11.8 percent — down to a 2.5-percent increase in 2011 over 2010. But I do not believe we are out of the woods yet. Although Shelter Island governance has become increasingly complicated, my approach is simple: competence, discipline and fairness in managing our finances while governing on behalf of all Shelter Islanders.

2. Keeping Shelter Island government open, fair and not a haven for cronyism and favoritism. I will continue to maintain an open and fair government process as the independent supervisor beholden to no one and will continue to fight toxic and costly back-room cronyism, whether in the enactment or enforcing of laws or in the doling out of your taxpayers dollars.

3. Protecting Shelter Island’s unique quality of life and its sole source aquifer. I will continue to push for appropriate open space preservation, the preservation of Sylvester Manor and the proper enforcement of our environmental laws, protecting our precious aquifer and our unique and wonderful way of life.

4. Strive to make Shelter Island an affordable place for our young residents starting out, as well as our seniors. I want to re-examine our affordable housing law, finding ways to make it more effective, and will actively use my extensive county, state and federal contacts to strive to secure no-strings grants and subsidies.

5. Maintain respect for our town employees and responsible and fair collective bargaining with the town’s three unions. Our town employees perform well in my opinion. I want Shelter Island to be the town with no layoffs during this financial crisis while continuing to enjoy the lowest taxes on Long Island. There is a quid pro quo for my no-layoffs commitment, which should be met by my town employee colleagues. I will conduct collective bargaining discussions with the three unions next year with respect but with firmness to keep taxes from spiraling out of control.

GLENN WADDINGTON: 1. Taxes. I am dedicated to maintaining one of the lowest tax rates on the East End. We will have to look at alternative insurance options for new hires; we will have to be more aggressive at exploring intra-municipal agreements with our neighboring towns. (The new highway superintendent will play a major role in this.)

We must begin pushing back against the unfunded mandates raining down on us from Albany and Washington. Shelter Island was able to see the repeal of the saltwater fishing license fee because we stood shoulder to shoulder with the other East End towns and said NO!

As supervisor, I will not sacrifice the long-term equity in Shelter Island value by making imprudent short-term budget cuts just to window dress for an election.

2. Diversity is our strength. This concept is so important to the future of Shelter Island. We are made up of our retirees, our working families and our second homeowners. If we lose just one of these groups, our Island character will not survive as it is today. It is like a three-legged stool; lose a leg and the stool falls over.

So how will I protect diversity as your supervisor? I intend to keep taxes low. I will continue to support our business community and continue to address our housing needs.

3. Housing. Three years ago, we took a small step towards relieving the housing issue by passing a community housing law. This is just now starting to see some activity.

I will be a supervisor who is committed to the concept of community housing and will use my office to encourage cooperation and reduce red tape at the county level to permit creative housing solutions on Shelter Island.

4. Open space. As one of the original co-authors of the Shelter Island 2-percent fund, I will continue our partnership with Suffolk County. The county has been a staunch friend and supporter in providing matching funds to secure land and development rights for the purposes of aquifer protection and preserving our rural character.

5. Protecting our fresh water. I believe we must continue to monitor and protect our water quantity and quality. This means being prepared to enact emergency water restrictions when necessary. Of course, any decision to impose restrictions must be based on accurate readings.

I will not allow the Suffolk County Water Authority to come on our Island and put our zoning at risk.

How do you think the current Town Board has performed? The incumbent should list accomplishments for which he is at least partly responsible:

DeSTEFANO: I believe that the legislative process, and particularly the budgeting process needs to be more transparent and that budget increases must not be made to look artificially low by omitting expenses that we know will occur in the next fiscal year. Fiscal responsibility means controlling costs but also honestly budgeting for known expenses. I will present complete budgets that honestly reflect the expenses we expect to incur.

I do not believe that it is realistic to expect elected officials to be experts in every subject. It is dangerous when politicians believe that they can be engineers, accountants, biologists, doctors and any number of other things all rolled into one. We are lucky to have a number of exceptionally qualified people on Shelter Island who are willing to serve on committees. Either through these committees or through hired experts, we need to make sure we get the best information possible so the Town Board can decide the best course for the Island.

Once we have the information we need on a particular issue, we cannot put decisions on the back burner just because they are difficult or controversial.

DOUGHERTY: All in all, the Town Board has performed quite well, taking into account the grim economic climate it has been governing in. The five of us strive to govern by consensus and succeed by and large with more than 98 percent of our votes unanimous. At the same time, I am proud to have stood alone occasionally on issues critically important to me personally and to the future of Shelter Island, such as retaining two-year terms for our supervisor and superintendent of highways and enforcing, rather than constantly waiving, our environmental and zoning laws enacted to protect Shelter Island’s environment and aquifer — Shelter Island’s future, in other words.

As chief financial officer of the town, I am responsible, working with my colleagues, for having successfully preserved the town’s financial integrity, its impeccable credit rating and extraordinarily low taxes. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

I broke a negotiating logjam to acquire the American Legion Hall for the town for one dollar, moving the Youth Center from a community embarrassment — a trailer in the Recycling Center — to the Legion Hall while guaranteeing our distinguished veterans — many heroes of WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam and Iraq — a permanent and dignified home in the hall.

Secured grants, quelled local opposition and recruited wonderful volunteers to establish Bridge Street Volunteer Park for all to enjoy at no cost to the taxpayers.

I turned such important entities as LIPA and the DEC from “enemies” to be publicly attacked and ridiculed by the Town Board at every opportunity, to friends of Shelter Island who have rushed to our aid during such crises as the flooding last year and Hurricane Irene this year.

WADDINGTON: For the most part I believe the board has done an acceptable job.

I feel that the supervisor should take more of an active role in working with the county regarding our housing issues.

I also feel the budget process could proceed more smoothly. Recently, the budget the council members received from the supervisor has been incomplete with missing figures. This misleads the taxpayer and it falls to the Town Board to make the corrections before we even begin to do a proper review.

Finally, I feel that quite often there has been a lack of courtesy and respect on the part of the supervisor that is inexcusable.

As to my accomplishments, I would say that I take pride in the housing legislation that was passed. Councilperson Lewis deserves a great deal of credit for this.

I would also like to mention our town’s successful effort in seeing the repeal of the New York State saltwater fishing license fee. I was fortunate to have taken a part in bringing the issue before the board and fortunate that they unanimously supported my recommendations.

Of course I’m proud of my part in creating the 2-percent fund and my vote to preserve Section 9.

Why do you want to be elected and why are you well suited to the job?

DeSTEFANO: It may sound simple but I am running because I love Shelter Island. Fifty years ago, I chose to make a life here and never looked back. I fell in love with Shelter Island because of the unique combination of its natural beauty; its safe, family-friendly atmosphere; and its strong sense of community between seemingly different types of people. I intend on remaining on the Island for the rest of my life and I believe that these are values worth preserving. I will, therefore, not govern with an eye toward reelection. I will do what I believe is best for the town.

The supervisor must be willing to put in the time and work hard to ensure that every single tax dollar is spent wisely and only on items the town really needs. I have spent a lifetime running my own business, missing only one week because of illness.

The supervisor must be familiar with the budgeting process. I spent 15 years on the School Board, prepared budgets that needed approval of the taxpayers by an Island-wide vote.

The supervisor must be honest. I have taught generations of children the game of golf but mostly I have taught them that the first rule of golf is honesty and that integrity means doing the right thing when nobody is watching. In 50 years, my integrity has not once been questioned.

The supervisor should not be afraid to ask for help or let his ego get in the way of doing what is right. I believe in using whatever advisors and experts are necessary to make sure we have the right information.

Mostly, the supervisor must be a leader. I believe that leadership begins with listening. It is not a matter of imposing your own will on others but of determining the people’s hopes and desires and charting a course that will take them there.

DOUGHERTY: I want to finish my job seeing Shelter Island through the current world-wide financial crisis. I am the best qualified among the candidates to accomplish this successfully. There are countless examples on Long Island of over-taxed, over-crowded, blighted communities. Shelter Island is the financial jewel of Long Island and we must remain vigilant and well managed, lest we become yet another over-taxed, unattractive Long Island suburb.

I am an independent thinker representing all Shelter Islanders and not beholden to any group or faction on the Island.

With a new highway superintendent and up to two new councilmen assuming office in January, continuity is important and my four successful years as supervisor provide that continuity going forward into 2012.

Through my position as chairman of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association and my many contacts gained through my prior volunteer work for the town and other organizations, I have a host of valuable local, county, state and federal contacts which have proven, and will continue to prove, invaluable to Shelter Island in terms of securing regulatory approvals, grants, earmarks and appropriations, as well as sympathetic and free expertise to assist Shelter Island in meeting its challenges going forward.

WADDINGTON: I am running for supervisor because I feel I am able and willing to represent everyone on Shelter Island. As a councilman, I have done this for 12 years. I feel that the supervisor must realize that our diversity is one of our most important assets and that it is at as much risk as our environment.

I look forward to the opportunity to present a supervisor’s budget that is realistic and complete.

I am capable of maintaining a consistent philosophy, whether it be about protecting property owner’s rights or holding true to a policy on yard signs. I want to be elected because I know I can provide fair and balanced leadership. I am capable of and willing to treat people with respect and courtesy.

Lastly, I want to be elected because the town is entitled to a supervisor who will listen to all sides of an issue, then make a decision that will serve our town best.

Please answer “yes,” “no” or “undecided” to each of the following questions and, in a single sentence, explain why you answered as you did:

1. Do you support the town’s latest proposed rules to limit development on the causeways?

DeSTEFANO: Yes. While all Islanders would like to see the causeway remain in its natural and pristine condition, we cannot ban construction altogether without creating a regulatory taking which would essentially force the town to buy the land, an option we cannot currently afford.

DOUGHERTY: Yes. The causeways are a beautiful viewshed composed largely of wetlands and subject to constant flooding, the development of which would stress the aquifer and risk severe pollution of Coecles Harbor.

WADDINGTON: Yes. It acknowledges the practical and environmental limitations of the site while still allowing the property owner to benefit from his investment.

2. Do you think non-conforming businesses in residential areas should lose their legal standing if they are not operated for two or more years?

DeSTEFANO: No. These businesses and their owners are part of our community and problems stemming from having businesses and residences in close proximity are better addressed through regulation and enforcement rather than taking the draconian measure of forcing a business to close.

DOUGHERTY: Undecided. “Use it or lose it” is fair enough for non-conforming businesses in residential neighborhoods but we must think through exceptions for such instances as death of an owner/operator, encumbering litigation or bankruptcy and possible other situations.

WADDINGTON: No. These businesses or business properties have existed for decades, why two years, why not three or four?

3. Do you favor continuing the “4-poster” program?

DeSTEFANO: Yes. However, the program must continue to be carefully and scientifically monitored and altered where necessary to minimize any effect resulting from the introduction of permethrin into the ecosystem.

DOUGHERTY: Yes. Teasing out the causes of the decline in disease-bearing ticks and the incidence of Lyme and other diseases is difficult, but the coincidence of the three-year 4-poster program and the sharp decline in ticks and disease persuades me.

WADDINGTON: Yes. I would support a plan limited by budget considerations and that would not impede our ability to effectively cull the deer population.

4. Do you favor allowing paved driveways in the Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay District if they include recharge systems?

DeSTEFANO: Yes. However, a permit should be required and an inspection conducted to ensure that the system adequately controls runoff.

DOUGHERTY: Undecided. Pervious driveways are more attractive to the eye and seem to team up with Mother Nature more compatibly.

WADDINGTON: Yes. I have been convinced that by allowing engineered plans we will actually be improving our ability to capture and recharge runoff.

5. Do you think that the town should do more to encourage affordable housing?

DeSTEFANO: Yes. We need to ensure that young people starting out and seniors on fixed incomes are able to afford to live on Shelter Island.

DOUGHERTY: Yes. I do not think we have explored all the options aggressively enough and I intend to make this one of my priorities in 2012.

WADDINGTON: Yes. The supervisor must take an active role in bringing Suffolk County to the table with an eye toward facilitating the permit process; our diversity will depend on housing.

6. Do you support more open-space preservation?

DeSTEFANO: Yes. Furthermore, I believe that appropriate open space acquisitions should be available for public use as parks or trails.

DOUGHERTY: Yes. Open space protects our aquifer, moderates development, preserves what makes Shelter Island unique and keeps taxes low — open space does not go to school, demand roads, police protection or most other town services.

WADDINGTON: Yes. We must continue our open-space acquisition program, while at the same time fulfilling our housing needs — if we think creatively, they do not need to be mutually exclusive of one another.

7. Should the town consider establishing a required site plan review process for commercial properties?

DeSTEFANO: No. I do not believe that a site plan review process is necessary.

DOUGHERTY: Yes. A streamlined, simple site plan review would relatively painlessly prevent tasteless intrusions of eyesores into our community.

WADDINGTON: No. With the economy struggling, I believe we should continue to rely on existing codes.

8. Do you believe the wetlands code has been effective in protecting wetlands?

DeSTEFANO: Yes. I believe the wetlands code has been effective, but I would like to see “wetlands” better defined.

DOUGHERTY: Yes. The wetlands code is fine — we need human beings as leaders willing to enforce the wetlands code.

WADDINGTON: Yes. With the town’s additional regulated buffer, we have been able to achieve environmentally sound wetland projects.

9. Do you think that “shoreline hardening” structures should be discouraged?

DeSTEFANO: No. It must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis as it is often necessary to prevent erosion and doesn’t appear to be negatively affecting our waterways.

DOUGHERTY: Yes. Bulkheads do harm to our environment.

WADDINGTON: Yes. The operative word is discourage; we cannot ban them outright because in some situations there may not be any alternative to protecting town or private property.

10. Do you believe the state’s 2-percent cap on property tax increases is a reasonable limitation?

DeSTEFANO: Yes. However, we must push the state and county to roll back unfunded mandates so that we can decide locally what our budget priorities should be.

DOUGHERTY: Yes. I believe in good government with low taxes. It can and must be done.

WADDINGTON: No. This was a “feel good” law that was passed down from a state legislature that has no problem also passing on to us unfunded mandates and does not have a clue how hard town boards work to keep taxes low: it was a political vote.

11. Do you favor a two-year term (instead of four) for town councilpersons?

DeSTEFANO: No. Four-year staggered terms allow for a mix of accountability and stability since the entire board is not changed at one time, but the decision as to the length of the terms should ultimately reside with the voters so I would support a referendum.

DOUGHERTY: No. I emphatically support two-year terms for supervisor and superintendent of highways (a lemon law in other words) but understand the continuity argument supporting four-year terms for councilpersons.

WADDINGTON: No. I strongly believe it should be kept at four years to ensure some continuity and experience on the board.

What do you intend to achieve if you are elected and how will you do it?

DeSTEFANO: I believe that we need to preserve those things which make Shelter Island a special place: our waterways, boating, fishing, natural beauty, tranquility, friendliness, leisure activities and history. Of course, in order to enjoy the quality of life Shelter Island offers, we need to be able to afford to continue to live here. Therefore, the town budget must be held in check and must truly reflect our priorities, and all spending must be carefully and scrupulously monitored.

I would also like to establish a more cooperative atmosphere. Shelter Island is a small town, not Washington D.C. or a major corporation. Government needs to reflect the fact that we are all neighbors and, at the end of the day, all have to live together. It may not always be possible to work out problems in a friendly or mutually beneficial manner but it should be where we start.

DOUGHERTY: I intend to continue to handle town finances most conservatively, keeping taxes as low as possible, while delivering essential town services to my constituents for whom I work. I will do this by my continued attention to all expenses, line by line, dime by dime.

By persuasion, education and cajoling as necessary, I will work to have our zoning and environmental laws enforced rather than waived any time an owner, developer or speculator takes the time to file a petition. At the same time, I will respectfully and sympathetically hear out any legitimate hardship cases.

I will continue my efforts to avoid the development of Sylvester Manor and encourage its return to its agricultural roots through the continued use of 2-percent open space money, private donations and not taxpayer money.

I will continue my ongoing dialogue with the Passionist Fathers, their representatives and counsel, to seek a mutually advantageous solution, satisfying their financial aims while avoiding any unattractive and environmentally damaging development of St. Gabriel’s.

I pledge to continue to work for all Shelter Islanders, being responsive to their needs and legitimate requests, at all times continuing to keep an open door for my fellow Shelter Islanders to stop in and visit.

WADDINGTON: As your supervisor, I will always work to maintain our Island’s diversity. We must meet the needs of our seniors, our working families, and our second-home owners. Everyone contributes to our culture, through volunteerism, through supporting our businesses and, yes, through our taxes. It is an elected official’s duty to keep those taxes as low as possible in order to keep all facets of our population in place.

As supervisor, I will work closely with the county to secure funds to continue our open space acquisition program. This not only protects our aquifer but keeps open many scenic vistas. Lastly, as your supervisor, I pledge to continue to defend the concept of home rule and to protect those rights granted to us under the Nicolls Patent.

When I am elected, I will create a better atmosphere of cooperation among the Town Board. I have always felt the supervisor is merely “first among equals.” I will treat all our citizens with respect and courtesy, giving everyone an opportunity to express their opinion. When the time comes to make a decision, I will do so based on facts, a full range of opinions and my lifelong experiences as a Shelter Islander.