Suffolk closeup: Pigs at the trough

The arrests last week of 11 people, half from Suffolk County, say much about greed and corruption. They face federal charges of participating in a scam in which they were certified for disability payments upon retiring from the Long Island Rail Road.

A huge fraud was involved. As the New York Times reported in its 2008 front-page expose that led to investigations that resulted in the arrests, it involved “virtually every career employee of the railroad.” The 74-page complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in Manhattan said “the fraudulent scheme” could have caused the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board to pay out “occupational disability benefits exceeding $1 billion.”

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said: “Benefit programs like the RRB’s disability pension program were designed to be a safety net for the truly disabled, not a feeding trough for the truly dishonest.”

Then New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo said at a hearing he held in 2008 at the State University College at Old Westbury, where I teach, that since 2000 some 90 percent of LIRR employees applying for retirement had filed simultaneously for disability — and got it. A “cottage industry” had sprung up involving consultants and doctors who helped pull off this “classic scam on the taxpayer.”

I took my Investigative Reporting class to the hearing to observe the face of corruption and help them realize the importance of investigative reporting. Still, we must ask: why did it take a newspaper to expose this outrage? What about internal government checks?

What about monitoring by the medical profession? The accused doctors, said the complaint, were paid “$800 and $1,200 often in cash” for their phony assessments as well as “millions of dollars” in additional “corrupt payments from patients and insurance companies.”

Will more people be charged in the coming weeks and months beyond the first 11?

Among those charged was a former LIRR union president, Joseph Rutigliano of Holtsville. He and an assistant were alleged “facilitators” of the scheme. They helped workers fill out and file the disability applications “knowing that the LIRR employees were not, in fact, disabled.” Mr. Rutigliano himself took part. He retired as a conductor at 52 because of what he told the RRB were “severe disabilities I suffer.” They haven’t affected his golf game, said the complaint. He is able to “swing a golf club … with ease, notwithstanding his claims to the RRB about his shoulder, knee, wrist and back conditions.” Mr. Rutigliano also served as a board member of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, parent agency of the LIRR.

At the hearing in 2008, Kim Porcelain, the LIRR comptroller from 2001 to earlier that year, testified that when she began in the position she picked up on the overwhelming percentage of LIRR employees filing for disability when they applied for retirement, with nearly all getting approved. She said she “raised the issue” with the hierarchy of the LIRR, the MTA inspector general and the RRB. Nothing happened.

Historically, there have long been archaic “work rules” and featherbedding in the railroad industry. When diesels replaced steam locomotives, there was the successful union demand that firemen remain on the job, even though there were no longer fires to stoke. When the telegraph passed into history, railway telegraph operators stayed on the job.

I don’t mean to pick on the railroad workers. This sort of thing is a broader problem. It’s gone on in the newspaper business, too. In my first job in journalism, as a copyboy at the Cleveland Press in 1960, I was flabbergasted to see the practice of newspaper “bogus.” Decades before, when advertisers began sending their ads out in “mats” — molds into which metal was cast to make an ad without setting type — printers insisted that for each ad made up in this way, an identical ad be put together the old-fashioned way with type and engravings. Then the “bogus” ad was dumped. This did not help the survival of newspapers.

The gravest consequences of greed and corruption in recent times involve those Wall Street insiders who caused our economic meltdown. Scandalously, hardly any of them have been prosecuted by a federal government which, as this year’s Academy Award-winning documentary “Inside Job” showed, has functioned in collaboration with dishonest Wall Street interests.