Seniors: The importance of reading Nutrition Facts labels

BY ANNEVA CAMPBELL HACKLEY, CHHC

There is a lot of buzz these days about Nutrition Facts labels and how to read them in order to reap the most benefit from our food choices. Consumers want to know what’s in the food they eat, especially if they suffer from an illness or condition that requires dietary restrictions.

A typical Nutrition Facts label (see sample label) consists of three major elements: (1) Serving Size and Servings per Package, appear at the top of the label; (2) Amount of Calories, Calories from Fat, and Nutrients per Serving are listed next; and (3) Percent Daily Value (based on a 2,000- calorie diet) is listed in the lower part of the label, as well as ingredients, in descending order by weight (the ingredient with the most weight is listed first).

Remember that a serving size is not necessarily the amount you would normally eat, but a “recommended” serving of the product, from which you get the amounts of the elements and ingredients listed.

When reading these labels it’s important to consider at least the following ingredients: fat, sodium and sugar. Increased consumption of these three ingredients, above all others, can lead to serious health consequences.

Fat: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends that calories from fat comprise 20 to 30 percent of total calories. However, trans fats (hydrogenated and partially hydrogenated oils) have been shown to elevate blood cholesterol levels and can contribute to heart disease. Note that the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) allows manufacturers to list trans fats as “0” grams if there are fewer than 0.5 grams per serving.

Therefore, if you see “hydrogenated oils” on the ingredients list, and the amount you plan to eat is more than the serving size, you may be consuming a significant amount of trans fats, even though the label shows “0” grams.

Sodium: A healthy level of sodium (sodium chloride = salt) is considered, by the USDA and the American Heart Association (AHA), to fall between 1,500mg and 2,400mg per day (2300mg = 1 teaspoon). Limiting salt intake helps to control blood pressure and promotes heart health.

Sugar: This number shows the grams of sugar per serving. The AHA has finally (just last week) published recommended guidelines for daily sugar intake: adult women = 20 grams (5 teaspoons); men = 36 grams (9 teaspoons); and children = 12 grams (3 teaspoons). A look at the ingredients list (remember they are in descending order) also reveals the “added” sugar, including high fructose corn syrup (HFCS), which can raise your risk of heart disease.

The AHA recommends that we eat naturally occurring sugars from fresh fruits, vegetables and low fat dairy and avoid “added” sugar, especially HFCS and artificial sweeteners.

Obviously, there is a lot more that can be said about Nutrition Facts labels and health. Hopefully, this gets you started reading those labels more often.

Questions/Comments? Email: anneva@centerforcalmerliving.com.

Anneva Campbell Hackley is certified as a Holistic Health Counselor by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners and has been in private practice since 2006. For 25 years she was employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its Food and Nutrition Services. Prior to her employment by the USDA, she was a volunteer health educator with the Peace Corps.