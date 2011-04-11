Seniors: Numbers down at county flu clinic

It was 11:50 last Thursday morning, and the Suffolk County Department of Health Services flu clinic team was ready to pack up at the Senior Activity Center and move on to their next assignment.

I was the last one to arrive, making mine the 24th injection of the morning. According to Team Leader Lauren Barlow, MS, RN, flu vaccine injections were down significantly, perhaps by as many as 48. The pneumonia vaccine was not available this year.

Ms. Barlow attributed the lower numbers to the rainy weather and to the strong possibility that Island seniors had already received their shots from their personal physicians.

For Medicare Part B participants, the county flu shots were free; for non-participants there was a charge of $38. If you missed the county clinic on October 27 and have not yet made an appointment for a shot with your physician, do so today. Seniors are especially at risk during the flu season.

Other members of the county team included Kathleen Lauinger, BSN, RN; Marian Webster, nurse practitioner; and Gunter Kopf, health sanitarian. “We really enjoy coming to Shelter Island,” said Ms. Barlow, speaking for the team.

They were hoping for a lunch break before leaving the Island for Medford, I believe, and I was happy to recommend that they stop at our local pizza parlor for a slice or two.

Reporter Staff Photographer Bev Walz was unable to catch the team in action that morning. I am substituting a photo I borrowed from Henrietta Roberts’ bulletin board at the Senior Activity Center.