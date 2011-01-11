Seniors: November senior activity calendar

AARP Defensive Driving Course: The Office of Senior Services will sponsor the course on Monday, November 7 and Tuesday, November 8 at the Senior Activity Center. Registration is a must; class size is limited. Call Henrietta Roberts at 749-1059 for details and to sign up ASAP.

Cinema 114: Three movies this month: Wednesday, November 2, 16 and 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. See previews in today’s “Island Seniors.”

Dinner Bell: Luncheon and social hour every Monday and Friday from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. Suggested donation $3. Call 749-0291 (ext. 2104) to reserve.

The Poker Table: Thursdays at 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. For more information, call 749-1059.

Senior Bowling: Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion bowling lanes. $2 per game. Check with “Captain” Bob Rescigno at 749-1931.

Senior Mah-Jongg: Mondays and Fridays, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, play only. Sponsored by SCAC. For more information, call 749-1059.

SCAC: Regular monthly meeting on Thursday, November 17, 9:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center.

Silver Circle: A social and activity program for older seniors every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Lunch and transportation included. Dues are $10 per week. Call Program Director Lois Charls at 749-0276 to sign up. Closed Wednesday, November 23, the day before Thanksgiving.

SISCA: Thursday, November 10, a trip to Smith Haven Mall. Cost per person is $5. Town bus departs from the Presbyterian Church parking lot at 8:30 a.m. sharp. Call Mollie Strugats at 749-1456 to reserve.

Thursday, November 17, the traditional Ecumenical Breakfast kicks off at 10 a.m. in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Cost per person is $10. Call Ginny Rowland at 749-3201 to reserve.

Yoga for Seniors: Friday class, $5 fee, continues through Friday, November 25. Monday class, free, through November 28. Both classes are from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Activity Center. “Chair Yoga” takes place Fridays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at the Center. $5 fee. Call Dana at 749-1059 to enroll.