Seniors: Getting ready for winter now

The colorful falling leaves and the cool air are reminders that it is time to winterize your homes and prepare for the colder months. The Shelter Island Residential Repair Program is ready to assist you in these preparations.

While not an emergency service, the program does provide household assistance with chores that do not require the skills of a licensed craftsman or contractor. The repairs are offered to clients who are age 60 and older and who are residents of Shelter Island. There is no fee for the labor but the client must pay for any parts and materials used for the job.

Tasks that the program mechanic can do include replacing washers in sinks, changing light bulbs, installing or removing window air conditioners, installing grab bars, reinforcing a shaky handrail and installing weather stripping around windows and doors. Other important items to have checked now are your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. We will check the units and replace the batteries and the units themselves, if they are not working properly! This part of the program is available due to the generosity and caring of the Shelter Island Fire Department.

To make inquiries or schedule a job, please call Barbara Bloom or Karin Bennett at Town Hall, 749-0291, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We have available a complete list of the allowed jobs and are happy to send it to you. After we schedule your job request, the program mechanic will arrive in a town vehicle, which is labeled on the doors with identifiable program signs. The job will be done as completely as possible and in a reasonable amount of time.

After a job has been completed at your home, we will send an evaluation letter with a self-addressed, stamped envelope. We greatly appreciate your response as it helps us determine how well we are doing our job. It also provides you with the opportunity to make a voluntary contribution to the program, should you wish. Service will not be denied if a client does not make a contribution!

This program is funded by the New York State Office for the Aging and the Suffolk County Office for the Aging. The Town of Shelter Island is proud to receive the funding and to host this program in our community.

Do not hesitate to call us with any questions you might have about a job you need done at your home.