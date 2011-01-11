Seniors: Cinema 114 November previews

Maggie Ciaglo, your lovely video technician, and I conducted a survey of Cinema 114 fans at the last viewing on October 19. The survey sheet listed four possible movies for the three Wednesdays involved. Fans were asked to rate them in preferential order. The winners are “Casablanca,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The King’s Speech.”

• Wednesday, November 2, we’ll show “Casablanca,” which brings Bogart and Bergman together in Nazi-occupied French Morocco during World War II. Bogart runs a fancy saloon; Bergman is an old flame.

Sidney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre and Claude Rains are memorable in their supporting roles. And there is Wilson at the piano to whom Bergman says the often misquoted, “Play it, Sam.” Running time is 102 minutes. Show time is 2:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, November 16, we’ll feature “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Gregory Peck won an Oscar for best actor in 1962 for his role as the southern lawyer Atticus Finch, who defends a black man accused of raping a white woman. The film is an adaptation of the Harper Lee novel, both “an evocative portrayal of childhood innocence and a powerful denunciation of racial bigotry.” (“Video Hound’s Golden Movie Retriever,” 2006 edition.) Running time is 129 minutes; movie starts at 2:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, November 30, we’ll present “The King’s Speech,” starring Colin Firth as King George VI, Helena Bonham Carter as Queen Elizabeth II, his strong-willed but loving wife, and Geoffrey Rush as an eccentric speech therapist.

The newly enthroned King has a desperately debilitating speech impediment. He stutters. Somehow he must find the voice to inspire his country and rally the world as the clouds of war swirl over Europe. Rated R. Running time is 119 minutes; starting time is 2:30 p.m.

Janet Rescigno is still on leave. Maggie and I look forward to her return in January. Meanwhile we will be at the Senior Activity Center on movie day to serve soft drinks and popcorn. Hope to see you. Bring a friend.