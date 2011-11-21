Seniors: 19 Island drivers re-certified as ‘safe’

Bernie Kettenbeil, a retired nurse from Southold, presided at the lectern for the AARP Driver Safety Course on Monday and Tuesday, November 7 and 8. This now semi-annual program is hosted by the Office of Senior Services at the Senior Activity Center. Nineteen students received AARP certificates, which entitle them to an annual discount on their auto insurance premiums.

Three of the graduates, Mollie and Robert Strugats and Hilary King, raised the question of making the course a one-day, 6 1/2 hour affair. The number of hours, not days, is determined by AARP. Certainly their suggestion is worth considering. South Ferry Captain Ronnie King made a similar suggestion last year.

Ms. Kettenbeil invites class members to share their driving experiences. But no one member should be allowed to dominate the instructional hours. Mollie, Robert and Hilary were concerned when this happened on Tuesday. Please take note, Ms. Kettenbeil.

That said, we are grateful to you for volunteering your time to help make Shelter Island a safer place to drive.