Senior Bulletin Board

• Cinema 114 will present “To Kill a Mockingbird” on Wednesday, November 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center. Gregory Peck won an Oscar for best actor in 1962 for his role as the southern lawyer, Atticus Finch.

• SISCA: The traditional Ecumenical Breakfast kicks off at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 17 in the Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Cost per person is $10. Call Ginny Rowland at 749-3201 to reserve.

• The Office of Senior Services is desperate for drivers to transport clients to medical appointments. The need is critical. Please call the office at 749-1059, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to volunteer.