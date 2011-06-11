Senior Bulletin Board

• The Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island, Inc. has funds restricted to helping local seniors in need with their home heating bills this fall. Do call Dana Hallman at the Office of Senior Services, 749-1059, to discuss your situation. All inquiries will be held in the strictest confidence.

• Information and other sources of help, namely the local Lions Club and the federally funded HEAP program, will be updated in the November 10 “Island Seniors.”

• The Office of Senior Services is desperate for drivers to transport clients to medical appointments. The need is critical. Please call the office at 749-1059, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to volunteer.