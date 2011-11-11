Scouts pitch camp on Taylor’s Island

About 15 Webelos went to Taylor’s Island Saturday for an overnight camping trip. At least a dozen parents accompanied the Scouts. Camping supplies were taken across by Mike Dunning on his Grady-White and the Scouts were driven over at low tide in two 4×4 trucks by Robert Marcello and Dan Binder.

One of the fathers who chaperoned, Mike McNemar, said he liked “helping out all the kids and seeing them have fun.”

The Scouts set up tents near the cabin on the town-owned island. The fourth and fifth graders explored the island and ran around like crazy, Mr. McNemar said. “Eyes were on them at all times but on Taylor’s Island they had nowhere to go.”

Dinner included barbecued chicken, macaroni and hot dogs.

The overnight adventure included a flag-burning ceremony. Each Scout was given an old, tattered American flag and taught how to dispose of it properly by burning. The ceremony taught them the difference between burning a flag out of respect and protest, Mr. McNemar said.

Nell Lowell, the only mom among the chaperones, read some ghost stories.

The night got cold, Mr. McNemar said, “but everyone did well” because they had their sleeping bags.

On Sunday morning, the Scouts woke early and had a breakfast of scrambled eggs, bacon and potatoes.

Breaking down camp took a couple of hours, Mr. McNemar said. Some people left early by boat and the rest waited for low tide to return by truck.



