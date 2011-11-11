Sailing: Clark racing down under for Olympic berth

Amanda Clark of Shelter Island and her crewmember Sarah Lihan are in Australia this week, preparing to resume their quest for a berth in the 2012 Olympics, July 27- August 12, in Weymouth/Portland, England with US Sailing’s Team AlphaGraphics.

After time off from the Olympic trial process, including a stay on Shelter Island and hard practice on Buzzards Bay this fall, the team is competing in the Sail Melbourne World Cup in Australia this week. Ms. Clark and Ms. Lihan placed third in the 470 women’s competition behind Australian and Japanese boats on Monday, November 6, the first day of the week-long competition. After racing the following day, they stood in sixth place with Americans Erin Maxwell and Isabelle Farrar in third place.

After the Melbourne competition, the team will sail in the Australian Nationals at the Fremantle Sailing Club in Perth, November 19-25. The main event will be the 470 World Championships December 12-18 at the Royal Perth Yacht Club, the results of which will determine who will sail for the U.S. in England next summer.

The Olympic Sailing Committee (OSC) of US Sailing announced in 2010 that women sailors would qualify for the Olympic team based on their combined performance at two international events: Skandia Sail for Gold Regatta in Weymouth/Portland, England, which was held in June, and the International Sailing Federation (ISAF) Sailing World Championship in Perth in December.

Ms. Clark and Ms. Lihan placed 11th out of more than 40 boats in the Skandia Sail for Gold Regatta. “We’re definitely in this,” Ms. Clark said in a phone interview after the regatta. “We’re exactly where we want to be.” The regatta ran from June 3 to June 11 and drew competitors from around the world.

Ms. Clark said then that she and Ms. Lihan had been sailing together only since late winter 2011 and her goal in England had been to “stay close” to her U.S. competitors, Erin Maxwell and her crew Isabelle K. Farrar, who finished in eighth place.

“Our focus has been learning how to sail together,” Ms. Clark said, “and feel comfortable on the race course but not go so far we’d put too much at risk,” she said. It was important “not to be eliminated,” she said. “I’m really happy with the outcome.”

With the Perth event five months away, Ms. Clark said she and Ms. Lihan had lots of time to prepare. They next will race in the European championships in Helsinki next month and in November head to Melbourne, Australia for the Sail Melbourne World Cup. In between, they’ll practice in England in July, Buzzard’s Bay in November and Miami in October. All three locations are expected to have windy conditions like those they’ll face in Perth.

For more information on Ms. Clark, go to teamgosail.org.

In a recent team blog post, fans and supporters of Ms. Clark were urged to “check out the November/December issue of Sailing World for an incredible article by Stuart Strueli profiling Amanda’s history as a campaigner and her bright future with ‘new’ Sarah. Stu came and stayed with us for a few days during our training session on Shelter Island and though we didn’t actually get on the water during his visit (darn wind gods!), he put together a brilliant piece about who we are and what we stand for.”